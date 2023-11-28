Shaq Leonard visits with Cowboys; expected to meet with other teams 

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys brought in veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday for a meeting with the coaches and front-office staff.

But Leonard did leave The Star later in the afternoon without a contract. He is expected to visit other teams in the next few days, including NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Leonard apparently has made promises to other teams that he would at least listen to all offers before making a decision. The former Colts linebacker was recently cut by Indy and after he cleared waivers, he is now able to sign with any team.

Earlier in the day, owner/GM Jerry Jones was asked on 105.3 'The Fan' about the meeting with Leonard.

"It's not real hard to see what kind of player he's been. He's been outstanding," said Jones, who also added he expected to have lunch with Leonard on Tuesday. "When you've played as long as he's played, at the level he's played, this isn't a hard scouting job at all. The question is, where he is in his career and where he is health-wise. That's what it's all about as far as evaluating everything. The next thing is, how do you get something worked out, if in fact, all that other fits."

Leonard has some ties to the Cowboys current roster, having played with both Stephon Gilmore and Malik Hooker with the Colts.