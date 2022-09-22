#DALvsNYG

Some Non-Throwing Work For Dak On Thursday

Sep 22, 2022 at 02:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Some-Non-Throwing-Work-For-Dak-On-Thursday-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott hasn't yet gotten his stitches removed from last week's surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was on the field doing a little non-throwing work during the open portion of Thursday's practice inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Prescott officially did not practice on Thursday. But while fellow quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier went through throwing drills, Prescott worked on his footwork and throwing motion without a football. He also appeared to be gripping a training ball during the open portion, a sign of progress since the Sept. 12 procedure on his thumb.

While Prescott continues recovering from the injury, Rush is set to start again at quarterback in the Cowboys' road game against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Other notes from Thursday:

  • Micah Parsons won't take part in Cowboys practice on Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, but not because of an injury. While Parsons did miss a handful of plays on the back end of the 20-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, McCarthy says the team's First-Team All-Pro linebacker "is fine" on the injury front. He is, however, working through what's described as a "bit of a cold" and, as such, will be held out of practice as the team "plays it safe" with one of their defensive superstars.
  • McCarthy said tight end Dalton Schultz will be on an "incline" with his work this week in hopes of playing Monday. Schultz sprained his right knee in the fourth quarter against the Bengals. He was dressed for practice Thursday, but it's uncertain how much he'll participate. "We're going to do a little more each day and try to take it to where we can get to Sunday," McCarthy said. "If he gets through Sunday clean, then he'll have a chance (for Monday's game)."

Related Content

news

Science Lab: Micah Parsons Best When Uncaged

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Mick Shots: The Golden Whistle Winning Safety

The team's offseason MVP made a big impact, plus, roster juggling, planning for Parsons, former Cowboys on the move and more!

news

Ferguson: Rookie TEs Ready to 'Show Who We Are'

In the event Dalton Schultz is unavailable against the Giants, the Cowboys rookie tight ends are oozing with confidence and ready for the moment.

news

Notes: Turpin's 'Big Play Waiting To Happen'; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 3

news

5 Bucks: The Stage Isn't Too Big For Cooper Rush

Bucky Brooks gives his weekly thoughts on the state of the Cowboys, including Cooper Rush's place as a starter and how the team needs to lean on the defense.

news

3 & Out: Charting 60 Elite Plays By Micah Parsons

Back with three quick topics about the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday's 20-17 bounce-back win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Giants

When the schedule came out, the Cowboys were thought to have two tough marquee matchups before things get easier. While the first part is true, now they face a 2-0 Giants team. Here are the top headlines for both sides.

news

Cowboys Waive Dennis Houston, Open Roster Spot

The Cowboys waived rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Advertising