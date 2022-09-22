Some Non-Throwing Work For Dak On Thursday

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott hasn't yet gotten his stitches removed from last week's surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was on the field doing a little non-throwing work during the open portion of Thursday's practice inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Prescott officially did not practice on Thursday. But while fellow quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier went through throwing drills, Prescott worked on his footwork and throwing motion without a football. He also appeared to be gripping a training ball during the open portion, a sign of progress since the Sept. 12 procedure on his thumb.