Some Non-Throwing Work For Dak On Thursday

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott hasn't yet gotten his stitches removed from last week's surgery to repair a right thumb fracture, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was on the field doing a little non-throwing work during the open portion of Thursday's practice inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Prescott officially did not practice on Thursday. But while fellow quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier went through throwing drills, Prescott worked on his footwork and throwing motion without a football. He also appeared to be gripping a training ball during the open portion, a sign of progress since the Sept. 12 procedure on his thumb.
While Prescott continues recovering from the injury, Rush is set to start again at quarterback in the Cowboys' road game against the New York Giants on Monday night.
Other notes from Thursday:
- Micah Parsons won't take part in Cowboys practice on Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, but not because of an injury. While Parsons did miss a handful of plays on the back end of the 20-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, McCarthy says the team's First-Team All-Pro linebacker "is fine" on the injury front. He is, however, working through what's described as a "bit of a cold" and, as such, will be held out of practice as the team "plays it safe" with one of their defensive superstars.
- McCarthy said tight end Dalton Schultz will be on an "incline" with his work this week in hopes of playing Monday. Schultz sprained his right knee in the fourth quarter against the Bengals. He was dressed for practice Thursday, but it's uncertain how much he'll participate. "We're going to do a little more each day and try to take it to where we can get to Sunday," McCarthy said. "If he gets through Sunday clean, then he'll have a chance (for Monday's game)."