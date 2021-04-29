Staff Writers Reveal Final 7-Round Mock Draft

FRISCO, Texas – At last, the NFL Draft is finally here. We've waited several months for this day and the Cowboys will finally get to add to their team Thursday night, slotted for the No. 10 overall pick.

While Jerry Jones even admitted this week that he's anxious for the phone to ring in the War Room, meaning he's open to a trade, the Cowboys currently have 10 picks for this draft.

In what has turned into an annual process, the DallasCowboys.com staff writers have put together their final seven-round mock draft, trying to guess each of the team's 10 picks.

Let's see how they do:

Kyle Youmans

1st Round (10): Jaycee Horn, CB (South Carolina)

2nd Round (44): Elijah Molden, S (Washington)

3rd Round (75): Milton Williams, DT (Louisiana Tech)

3rd Round (99): Jackson Carman, OT (Clemson)

4th Round (115): Baron Browning, LB (Ohio State)

4th Round (138): Jordan Smith, Edge (UAB)

5th Round (179): Ian Book, QB (Notre Dame)

6th Round (192): Larry Borom, OT (Mizzou)

6th Round (227): Tre Norwood, S (Oklahoma)

7th Round (238): Jalen Camp, WR (Georgia Tech)

Kyle's Analysis: Months ago, when the draft process began, Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) was one of the first names mentioned as a potential fit with the Cowboys at 10. He was not just in the conversation; he was the prediction for many who cover the organization. However, over the past few weeks, the focus has shifted to South Carolina's Jaycee Horn because of his remarkable fit in the current situation on defense. Horn also has a notable off-the-field connection with both Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn that could add to the reasoning behind the selection. Either way, Dallas is likely to snag either of the corners that are available at 10. Even if both are there, I'm leaning towards Horn being the selection.

Rob Phillips

1st Round (10): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2nd Round (44): Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

3rd Round (75): Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

3rd Round (99): Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State

4th Round (115): Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

4th Round (138): Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

5th Round (179): Camryn Bynum, CB, California

6th Round (192): Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

6th Round (227): Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss

7th Round (238): Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Rob's Analysis: If you're seeing a trend with my mock draft, yeah, it's defense. Seven of the 10 picks, to be exact. The Cowboys' offense will be just fine if they can stay healthy. The defense has the most question marks, and Surtain – one of two cornerbacks generally projected in the top half of the first round -- is as pro-ready as any corner in this year's class. Trevon Diggs showed a lot of promise in his rookie year out of Alabama, and Surtain would help the Cowboys further fortify the position. The Cowboys are confident Tyron Smith and La'el Collins will be ready to play in 2021, but this is a strong class at offensive tackle, and Eichenberg is one of several tackle prospects who could go somewhere in the first two rounds. McNeill is a run-stuffing, space-eating tackle who could thrive in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme. Barnes and Gillespie would help address depth issues at safety and linebacker and immediately contribute on special teams.

David Helman

1st Round (10): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2nd Round (44): Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

3rd Round (75): Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

3rd Round (99): James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

4th Round (115): Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

4th Round (138): Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane

5th Round (179): Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

6th Round (192): K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

6th Round (227): William Sherman, OL, Colorado

7th Round (238): Racey McMath, WR, LSU

David's Analysis: If my first mock was an example of addressing things perfectly, this one is more about when the draft is beyond your control. I feel good that the Cowboys are going to get their guy at No. 10. Regardless of whether it's Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn, they should be able to address that situation. I like my picks on Day 2 – but you have to trust your board. Holland fits an obvious need, and we know the Cowboys have some interest. Things get wonky in the third round. I know the Cowboys need a linebacker, but the value simply didn't line up. So instead, I dove into this deep receiver class and found Tylan Wallace as an insurance policy for Michael Gallup. From there, I hammered the two lines, and grabbed one of my pet cats in Tommy Togiai, who I absolutely love as run-stuffer and a developmental pass rusher. I don't love the fact that I didn't really address linebacker in this draft, but I did come out of the weekend with four really quality defenders, as well as some great depth at offensive line and wide receiver. And drafting a developmental quarterback is never a bad idea. Not amazing, but not a bad haul at all.

Nick Eatman

1st Round (10): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

2nd Round (44): Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

3rd Round (75): Payton Turner, DE, Houston

3rd Round (99): Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

4th Round (115): Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

4th Round (138): Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

5th Round (179): Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

6th Round (192): Robert Hainsey, G/C, Notre Dame

6th Round (227): Will Fries, OT, Penn State

7th Round (238): Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Nick's Analysis: Personally, if all the defensive guys are there, I would draft Micah Parsons, but I don't think the Cowboys will pass on getting a cornerback here. And to me, Horn would be the better pick here. He gives them an edge and that "dog" mentality this defense desperately needs. Holland would be the highest-drafted safety in nearly 20 years if he goes in the second round. Turner gives the team some size coming off the edge and can be versatile in different schemes. Schwartz is a dream pick because he's probably the fastest receiver in this draft. I didn't like waiting until the fourth round to get a linebacker but hopefully they'll end up with two. I'm betting on two cornerbacks as well. While I wanted to add a quarterback, it sounded like from the press conference the Cowboys might be looking at the veteran market. Overall, I went 10 picks with seven on defense and three on offense.

Jonny Auping

Round 1, Pick 10: Rashawn Slater, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern

Round 2, Pick 44: Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback, Florida State

Round 3, Pick 75: Andre Cisco, Safety, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 99: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 115: Hunter Long, Tight End, Boston College

Round 4, Pick 138: Talonoa Hufanga, S/LB, Southern Cal

Round 5, Pick 179: Brenden Jaimes, Offensive Tackle, Nebraska

Round 6, Pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, Defensive Tackle, Kentucky

Round 6, Pick 227: Bryce Thompson, Cornerback, Tennessee

Round 7, Pick 238: Drake Jackson, Center, Kentucky