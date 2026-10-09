Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Bucs

FRISCO, Texas — A short week meant the Dallas Cowboys would have little time to recover from or to enjoy their comeback win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Four days later, they're hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they have to push through any sort of fatigue from a three-game stretch that also includes a trip to Brazil.

Dak Prescott said the team will be "100 percent" ready, and Quinnen Williams made it clear "I'm not tired", and that's great news with 3-2 on the line, and the chance to go 2-0 at AT&T Stadium ahead of a much-needed minibye week.

And they'll have to do it without Joey Porter Jr., ruled out at the last minute due to illness.

The rest that lies on other side of these four quarters can't be the focus, however, regardless of the injuries that will sideline Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr., because the Todd Bowles-led Buccaneers plan to fight until the bitter end.