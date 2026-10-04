Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Texans

HOUSTON — They own the series record in the Battle for Texas, narrowly, with a 4-3 record against the Houston Texans going into the Week 4 battle. The Texans will lay it all on the line in this one, considering it's not only the 25th season celebration at Reliant Stadium, but also because they're 0-3 on the season.

That desperation will show itself in a big way, but so must the Cowboys'. Owners of a 1-2 record, it's a must-win for the team from North Texas as well, and all three phases of their game are on a mission for a bounceback week after a handful of gaffes snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against the Ravens in Brazil.

Dak Prescott and the offense are on a mission to light up the scoreboard. The defense that now features Joey Porter Jr. is looking to shut down C.J. Stroud and Co., as the Cowboys also plan to leave it all on the field with eyes on leaving South Texas with the Governor's Cup and a 2-2 record.