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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Texans

Oct 04, 2026 at 12:21 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10_04_ Starlights

HOUSTON — They own the series record in the Battle for Texas, narrowly, with a 4-3 record against the Houston Texans going into the Week 4 battle. The Texans will lay it all on the line in this one, considering it's not only the 25th season celebration at Reliant Stadium, but also because they're 0-3 on the season.

That desperation will show itself in a big way, but so must the Cowboys'. Owners of a 1-2 record, it's a must-win for the team from North Texas as well, and all three phases of their game are on a mission for a bounceback week after a handful of gaffes snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against the Ravens in Brazil.

Dak Prescott and the offense are on a mission to light up the scoreboard. The defense that now features Joey Porter Jr. is looking to shut down C.J. Stroud and Co., as the Cowboys also plan to leave it all on the field with eyes on leaving South Texas with the Governor's Cup and a 2-2 record.

Enjoy the Cowboys' highlights below!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

For more #DALvsHOU news, updates, galleries and more go to:

DALvsHOU Game Center

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