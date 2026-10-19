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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Packers

Oct 18, 2026 at 07:47 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10_18_ starlights

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Take advantage of the opportunity. That has to be the Dallas Cowboys mindset entering their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Despite their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC East remains wide open for the taking.

Both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles suffered losses in Week 6, meaning a win by the Cowboys would move them to 3-3 and toward the top of the division.

Of course, they have the added motivation of trying to upset Packers fans at Lambeau Field, for the culture.

A new addition to the defensive coaching staff in Mike Pettine and the return of Joey Porter Jr. could be a spark, and Dak Prescott's offense has all the fuel it needs to try and put up big numbers in a near-midseason NFC clash — under the bright lights, no less.

Follow the Cowboys highlights below!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

For more #GBvsDAL updates, stats, & galleries check out Game Center

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