Streak Ends: Cowboys Go Offense, Draft OT Ball

The Rundown: Ball began his career at Florida State and was a one-year starter at offensive tackle, but left the program after his 2017 redshirt freshman season following reported allegations of dating violence. (He was not charged, according to reports.) After transferring from Florida State, with a one-year stop at junior college, Ball played two seasons at Marshall and became a productive starter last season, playing both left and right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Ball gave up only three sacks in 687 career snaps in college.