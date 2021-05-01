Streak Ends: Cowboys Go Offense, Draft OT Ball

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fourth-round draft pick (No. 138 overall) Saturday:
- Name: Josh Ball
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- College: Marshall
- Height/Weight: 6-7/310
The Rundown: Ball began his career at Florida State and was a one-year starter at offensive tackle, but left the program after his 2017 redshirt freshman season following reported allegations of dating violence. (He was not charged, according to reports.) After transferring from Florida State, with a one-year stop at junior college, Ball played two seasons at Marshall and became a productive starter last season, playing both left and right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Ball gave up only three sacks in 687 career snaps in college.
How He Fits In: The Cowboys' injury problems at tackle last season are well documented. They're confident starters Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip) will be ready for the start of the season after both underwent season-ending surgery in 2020. Ball figures to step in and compete for the backup swing tackle job with free agent signing Ty Nsekhe and returning tackles Brandon Knight and Terence Steele.
Next Cowboys Pick: 5th Round (179th overall)