Tape Talk: A look back at the film from Cowboys vs. Giants

One of the sequences in the game that head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about after Dallas' 28-20 loss to the Giants was a five-play stretch involving Giants RB Devin Singletary. On three of those five plays, New York sent Singletary into the flat on the left side of the field and picked up gains of 13, seven, and finally nine for a touchdown.

Schottenheimer said they didn't "push three different times to the ******* flat route," and credited some of the miscues defensively to Dallas playing a lot of young players, albeit it not an excuse for their performance. He could be referring to rookie LB Jaishawn Barham, Dallas' third round pick who was on that side of the field on each play, in those clips but overall communication wasn't good enough for Dallas' defense over the course of the night.