Tony Pollard agrees to terms with Titans

The deal is said to be for three years and worth a maximum of $24 million, and it ends a five-year run for Pollard in Dallas, four of those seasons having been spent as a tandem talent alongside Ezekiel Elliott.

It was all there for the taking for Pollard in 2023, and he completed the season having done enough to warrant a look at being re-signed for 2024, though not enough to make a definitive case for taking long-term ownership of the RB1 throne in the post-Elliott era.

The fully-guaranteed franchise tag he enjoyed last season was not repeated for this coming season, allowing him to negotiate freely with all 32 clubs for the first time in his young career.

A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, and one who is also just 26 years old, there is a lot of tread remaining on Pollard's tires, and while his explosiveness was slowed in the first several weeks of the 2023 season, due largely to his return from a devastating leg injury suffered in January, he began to show flashes as the season wore on — a reminder that he's still an impact back.