Trevon Diggs Among 3 More Players Ruled Out 

FRISCO, Texas – Saturday's game in Philadelphia just lost three more key players, including Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys held back Diggs, Jayron Kearse and Tony Pollard from the team charter to Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Diggs officially has an illness, but he has not been placed on the COVID-19 list. With Diggs missing the game, his regular season ends with 11 interceptions, tying Everson Walls' single-season record that has lasted 40 years.

Kearse has been limited all week with a hamstring injury. He currently leads the team in tackles with 92, looking to become the first safety since Barry Church in 2014 to lead the Cowboys in tackles.

Tony Pollard will miss the game with a foot injury, likely just for precautionary reasons.

Safety Donovan Wilson was not on the flight to Philadelphia with an illness, but he hasn't been ruled out for the game.