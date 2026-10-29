Trivia Thursday: Playing for the Cowboys & Cardinals

While the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals are now in different divisions and don't face each other every season, the two were actually regular rivals for 38 years when the Cardinals were part of the NFC East. Which means there is plenty of history between the two, including 81 players who suited up for both clubs.
Let's go bird hunting with a few of the best in this week's trivia. Take your best shot!
1) This current Cowboys defensive back was drafted by Arizona in 2019 and spent seven seasons with the Cardinals before joining Dallas this year.
- Cobie Durant
- P.J. Locke
- Joey Porter Jr.
- Jalen Thompson
2) Which Cowboys running back scored 25 touchdowns against the Cardinals, his most against any team, before spending the final two years of his career with the Arizona club?
- Tony Dorsett
- Ezekiel Elliott
- DeMarco Murray
- Emmitt Smith
3) The Cardinals basically gave up on this tight end after five seasons, allowing the Cowboys to steal him away as a Plan B free agent in 1990. Who was it?
- Robert Awalt
- Eric Bjornson
- Jay Novacek
- Alfredo Roberts
4) Tight end Jackie Smith, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player for the St. Louis Cardinals, finished his career with the Cowboys but is unfortunately remembered in Dallas for this costly mistake in Super Bowl XIII.
- Dropped a pass in the end zone.
- Fumbled the ball on the final drive.
- Committed a penalty that negated a touchdown.
- Missed a block, resulting in a critical sack.
5) A first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1957, this linebacker was scooped up by Dallas in the 1960 expansion draft and remained a part of the organization as a player and then as an assistant coach until 1988.
- Mike Ditka
- Gene Stallings
- Ernie Stautner
- Jerry Tubbs
6) After two solid seasons as a backup to Troy Aikman, which quarterback was signed by the Cardinals in 1993 to be their starter behind center?
- Steve Beuerlein
- Jason Garrett
- Bernie Kosar
- Babe Laufenberg
7) Considered a bit of a bust with the Cardinals, this left tackle was moved to right guard once he signed with the Cowboys in 2007 and became a three-time Pro Bowler.
- Marc Colombo
- Leonard Davis
- Andre Gurode
- Kyle Kosier
8) Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman wrapped up his nine-year NFL career by playing one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1986. What other member of Thurman's Thieves would also finish out his NFL tenure as a Phoenix Cardinal three years later?
- Bill Bates
- Michael Downs
- Ron Fellows
- Everson Walls
9) Who was Emmitt Smith's backup before replacing him in 2003, only to then join Emmitt again as his backup with the Cardinals?
- Chris Warren
- Michael Wiley
- Sherman Williams
- Troy Hambrick
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.