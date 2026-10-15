Trivia Thursday: Cowboys against their former teams

This upcoming Sunday night game at Green Bay will mark the return of Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary to their old Lambeau Field stomping grounds. Clark was acquired by the Cowboys in a trade with the Packers last year, while Gary took a similar route to Dallas prior to this season.
So with that in mind, let's take a look back at a handful of previous players throughout franchise history who were picked up via trade and went on to have success both with the Cowboys and against their former team. Nothing like a little revenge, right?
1) The first starting quarterback in Cowboys history was headed for retirement before being acquired in a 1960 trade with Washington. Who was it?
- Don Heinrich
- Buddy Humphrey
- Eddie LeBaron
- Don Meredith
2) In one of the greatest trades in Cowboys history, this future Hall of Fame defensive end was acquired by Dallas from the 49ers prior to the 1992 season.
- Charles Haley
- Chad Henings
- Jim Jeffcoat
- Tony Tolbert
3) Picked up in a trade with Detroit in 2009, which quarterback had perhaps his best game as a Cowboy in a victory over his former team?
- Brad Johnson
- Jon Kitna
- Stephen McGee
- Kyle Orton
4) Which defensive end was nabbed from the Dolphins in a 2019 trade and went on to lead the Cowboys in sacks during his one season in Dallas?
- Michael Bennett
- DeMarcus Lawrence
- Tyrone Crawford
- Robert Quinn
5) Acquired from the Eagles on Jan. 28, 1969, this veteran tight end helped the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl in 1971 before eventually joining Tom Landry's coaching staff.
- Mike Ditka
- Bob Hayes
- Pettis Norman
- Dan Reeves
6) The second overall pick out of the University of Oklahoma in the 1986 draft, which defensive tackle came to the Cowboys through a 1991 trade with the Falcons?
- Tony Casillas
- Jimmie Jones
- Leon Lett
- Russell Maryland
7) What former Packers first-round draft pick eventually landed with the Cowboys and made a game-winning INT to beat his former team in 1999?
- Terrell Buckley
- George Teague
- Herb Adderley
- Charlie Peprah
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.