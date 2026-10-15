Trivia Thursday: Cowboys against their former teams

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1) The first starting quarterback in Cowboys history was headed for retirement before being acquired in a trade with Washington. Who was it?

Eddie LeBaron was ready to hang up his cleats prior to the 1960 season and begin his law career before the Cowboys sent their first- and sixth-round picks in the 1961 draft to Washington to acquire the Little General. LeBaron would go on to play four seasons for Dallas' upstart expansion team and ran up against his former squad five times over that span, posting an odd 1-2-2 record. His best effort may have come on Dec. 17, 1961, when he threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 loss.