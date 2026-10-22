Trivia Thursday: Monday Night Rivalry vs. Philly

For only the sixth time in their 67-year history, the Cowboys will be facing the Eagles in Philadelphia on a Monday night. Of the previous five, the bad guys won the first two meetings, but Dallas comes into this prime-time heavyweight fight riding a three-game winning streak in these Monday showdowns against their rivals. Do you remember them all? Let's find out with one trivia question from each game.
1) Which Cowboys wide receiver had a game to remember when he caught 10 passes for 161 yards in a 1974 Monday night matchup at Philadelphia?
- Billy Joe DuPree
- Bob Hayes
- Drew Pearson
- Golden Richards
2) Dallas' Monday night trip to Philadelphia on Oct. 5, 1992, saw this former Cowboys star enjoy a little payback in his first game ever against his former team.
- Fred Barnett
- Keith Byars
- Randall Cunningham
- Herschel Walker
3) The Cowboys went into Philadelphia and upset the Eagles in a Monday night game on Sept. 30, 1996, jumpstarting their run to another division title. Who led the effort with 122 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown?
- Eric Bjornson
- Kelvin Martin
- Emmitt Smith
- Sherman Wiliams
4) Only one player in Cowboys history has recorded a reception on offense, an interception on defense and returned a punt all in the same game, doing so in a 1998 Monday night showdown at Philadelphia. Who is it?
- Michael Irvin
- Kevin Mathis
- Deion Sanders
- Darren Woodson
5) This Dallas defensive back returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a shocking 21-20 Monday night win at the Eagles on Nov. 14, 2005.
- Aaron Glenn
- Anthony Henry
- Terence Newman
- Roy Williams
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.