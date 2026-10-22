Trivia Thursday: Monday Night Rivalry vs. Philly

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2) Dallas' Monday night trip to Philadelphia on Oct. 5, 1992, saw this former Cowboys star enjoy a little payback in his first game ever against his former team.

Although the Cowboys would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl in that 1992 season, they were no match for Herschel Walker and the Eagles on this night. In one of the greatest trades in NFL history, Walker had been sent to the Vikings for a plethora of draft picks in 1989, a move that would help Dallas build a dynasty. However, while he never played against the Cowboys while in Minnesota, Walker finally got his chance after signing with Philadelphia during the 1992 offseason. And all he did in his first outing ever against the Cowboys was total 100 yards from scrimmage with two rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 31-7 win.