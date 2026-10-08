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Trivia Thursday

Trivia Thursday: Cowboys have never played on this day?

Oct 08, 2026 at 09:16 AM
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by Nick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
10_07_ Trivia

For the 16th time in their history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off another weekend of football with a showdown on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the previous 15 matchups, they've posted a healthy 10-5 record, although just five of those contests have come at home, where they've earned a 3-2 mark. Of course, this all means the game is tonight, so we'll keep this related Thursday trivia short to make sure you've got plenty of time to get ready for kickoff. Open a cold one and pass the nachos.

1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face?

  • Green Bay Packers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New Orleans Saints

2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games?

  • Amari Cooper
  • Ezekiel Elliott
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Javonte Williams

3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game?

  • Chicago Bears
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on?

  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Friday
  • They've played on every day

6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game?

  • Miles Austin
  • Patrick Crayton
  • Sam Hurd
  • Terrell Owens

Trivia Thursday: 2026 Regular Season

Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.

1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face? Thursday night games didn't become a weekly occurrence until 2006, but from 1978 to 1986, ABC piggybacked off its Monday Night Football ratings hit and sprinkled in several Thursday night matchups. The first of those featured the Cowboys hosting the Vikings, which turned out to be a pretty rough affair for the hometown team, as Robert Newhouse provided Dallas' only touchdown in a 21-10 loss.
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1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face? Thursday night games didn't become a weekly occurrence until 2006, but from 1978 to 1986, ABC piggybacked off its Monday Night Football ratings hit and sprinkled in several Thursday night matchups. The first of those featured the Cowboys hosting the Vikings, which turned out to be a pretty rough affair for the hometown team, as Robert Newhouse provided Dallas' only touchdown in a 21-10 loss.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games? Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams all scored three touchdowns when playing on Thursday night, but Ezekiel Elliott leads the pack with a total of five. Outside of Thanksgiving, he played in an additional seven Thursday games, recording at least one touchdown in four of those, three rushing and one receiving. That includes on Dec. 5, 2019, when he ran for two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears.
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2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games? Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams all scored three touchdowns when playing on Thursday night, but Ezekiel Elliott leads the pack with a total of five. Outside of Thanksgiving, he played in an additional seven Thursday games, recording at least one touchdown in four of those, three rushing and one receiving. That includes on Dec. 5, 2019, when he ran for two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is? Just last year, the Cowboys appeared three times on Thursday in addition to their Thanksgiving game, the most they've ever played on the day. They opened the season at Philadelphia on Sept. 4 and traveled to Detroit on Dec. 4, both of which were normal night games and unfortunately losses. With Christmas then falling on a Thursday, Dallas also went to Washington for a noon showdown to help celebrate the holiday, a 30-23 victory in which the team got an unlikely spark from running back Malik Davis, who rushed for a career-high 103 yards.
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3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is? Just last year, the Cowboys appeared three times on Thursday in addition to their Thanksgiving game, the most they've ever played on the day. They opened the season at Philadelphia on Sept. 4 and traveled to Detroit on Dec. 4, both of which were normal night games and unfortunately losses. With Christmas then falling on a Thursday, Dallas also went to Washington for a noon showdown to help celebrate the holiday, a 30-23 victory in which the team got an unlikely spark from running back Malik Davis, who rushed for a career-high 103 yards.

©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game? The Cowboys opened the 2021 season at Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champs, which was the only other time Dallas has played the Buccaneers on a Thursday night. Dak Prescott was back behind center after a broken ankle limited him to only five games the season before, but he certainly showed no ill effects from the gruesome injury. He totaled 58 passing attempts, tied for the third most in franchise history, for 403 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough, as with seven seconds left, Tampa Bay kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 31-29 win.
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4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game? The Cowboys opened the 2021 season at Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champs, which was the only other time Dallas has played the Buccaneers on a Thursday night. Dak Prescott was back behind center after a broken ankle limited him to only five games the season before, but he certainly showed no ill effects from the gruesome injury. He totaled 58 passing attempts, tied for the third most in franchise history, for 403 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough, as with seven seconds left, Tampa Bay kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 31-29 win.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2021 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on? The Cowboys have indeed played at least one time on every day of the week. Twice they have taken the field on a Friday night, including the second-ever game in franchise history on Sept. 30, 1960, against the Eagles. In addition, Dallas' game versus the Ravens was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, due to COVID-19 scheduling issues. And on Sept. 5, 2012, their scheduled season-opening Thursday night showdown at the Giants was moved to Wednesday to avoid going up against the Democratic National Convention. In that matchup, New York native Kevin Ogletree recorded 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, both career highs, in leading the Cowboys to a 24-17 win.
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5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on? The Cowboys have indeed played at least one time on every day of the week. Twice they have taken the field on a Friday night, including the second-ever game in franchise history on Sept. 30, 1960, against the Eagles. In addition, Dallas' game versus the Ravens was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, due to COVID-19 scheduling issues. And on Sept. 5, 2012, their scheduled season-opening Thursday night showdown at the Giants was moved to Wednesday to avoid going up against the Democratic National Convention. In that matchup, New York native Kevin Ogletree recorded 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, both career highs, in leading the Cowboys to a 24-17 win.

6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game? Although Patrick Crayton reached the end zone twice, equaling his career high for a game, it was Terrell Owens who really sparked the Cowboys with 156 receiving yards and a score, one of 17 times he topped the 150-yard mark during his Hall of Fame career. Tony Romo tossed four touchdowns overall during the prime-time heavyweight bout, while Nick Folk added three field goals in the Cowboys' 37-27 victory over Green Bay.
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6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game? Although Patrick Crayton reached the end zone twice, equaling his career high for a game, it was Terrell Owens who really sparked the Cowboys with 156 receiving yards and a score, one of 17 times he topped the 150-yard mark during his Hall of Fame career. Tony Romo tossed four touchdowns overall during the prime-time heavyweight bout, while Nick Folk added three field goals in the Cowboys' 37-27 victory over Green Bay.

Mike Thomas/2007 AP
1) Who is the only person to have served as a head coach for both the Cowboys and Texans? The son of former Houston Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, Wade Phillips was hired by Dallas in 2007 and took the team to the playoffs twice, posting a 13-3 record that first year. Let go after a dismal 1-7 start in 2010, his .607 winning percentage is tied for second all-time among franchise head coaches. In 2011, the Orange, Texas, native was then named defensive coordinator for the Texans and spent three seasons in Houston. That included a three-game stint as the interim head coach in 2013.
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1) Who is the only person to have served as a head coach for both the Cowboys and Texans? The son of former Houston Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, Wade Phillips was hired by Dallas in 2007 and took the team to the playoffs twice, posting a 13-3 record that first year. Let go after a dismal 1-7 start in 2010, his .607 winning percentage is tied for second all-time among franchise head coaches. In 2011, the Orange, Texas, native was then named defensive coordinator for the Texans and spent three seasons in Houston. That included a three-game stint as the interim head coach in 2013.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
2) Prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, which current special teamer spent two seasons playing for the Texans? Although not born in Texas, we'll assume Bryan Anger got here as fast as he could. The star punter began his NFL career with four seasons in Jacksonville and three more in Tampa Bay before joining Houston for the 2019-20 campaigns. Signed as a free agent by the Cowboys in 2021, he's spent the last six years in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl trips in both 2021 and 2023.
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2) Prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, which current special teamer spent two seasons playing for the Texans? Although not born in Texas, we'll assume Bryan Anger got here as fast as he could. The star punter began his NFL career with four seasons in Jacksonville and three more in Tampa Bay before joining Houston for the 2019-20 campaigns. Signed as a free agent by the Cowboys in 2021, he's spent the last six years in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl trips in both 2021 and 2023.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3) Which current Cowboys defensive tackle was born in Houston and graduated from Taylor High School in the city's suburb of Katy? Otito Ogbonnia was obviously a good football player in high school, but as a senior, he won Texas state titles in both the shot put and discus. He then hit the UCLA campus and continued to be a dual-sport athlete for his first two years before focusing on football the final two. He even placed 10th in the shot put at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a throw of 19.4 meters. Drafted in the fifth round by the Chargers, he stayed in Los Angeles for four seasons before signing as a free agent with Dallas this year.
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3) Which current Cowboys defensive tackle was born in Houston and graduated from Taylor High School in the city's suburb of Katy? Otito Ogbonnia was obviously a good football player in high school, but as a senior, he won Texas state titles in both the shot put and discus. He then hit the UCLA campus and continued to be a dual-sport athlete for his first two years before focusing on football the final two. He even placed 10th in the shot put at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a throw of 19.4 meters. Drafted in the fifth round by the Chargers, he stayed in Los Angeles for four seasons before signing as a free agent with Dallas this year.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
4) The Texans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is back with Houston this season after leading the Cowboys in sacks last year. Who is it? Jadeveon Clowney's 13-year career has come full circle as he spent his first five seasons with the Texans and is now back with the team for 2026. But last year he played in 13 games for the Cowboys, recording 8½ sacks to top the club. His 30 career sacks with Houston heading into Week 3 of this season's schedule ranks fifth in that franchise's history.
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4) The Texans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is back with Houston this season after leading the Cowboys in sacks last year. Who is it? Jadeveon Clowney's 13-year career has come full circle as he spent his first five seasons with the Texans and is now back with the team for 2026. But last year he played in 13 games for the Cowboys, recording 8½ sacks to top the club. His 30 career sacks with Houston heading into Week 3 of this season's schedule ranks fifth in that franchise's history.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5) The Cowboys record for most tackles in a season was set in 1989 by this former University of Houston linebacker. Eugene Lockhart was nothing short of a wrecking ball. After leading the Cougars with 134 tackles in his senior season at Houston, earning second-team All-Southwest Conference honors, he continued his takedown assault after being selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 1984 draft. "Mean Gene the hitting machine" surpassed 100 tackles in six of his seven seasons with the Cowboys and led the team four times. That included the 1989 campaign when he finished first in the NFL with 222 tackles, a franchise record that still stands. Lockhart also ranks ninth in club history with 897 career tackles.
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5) The Cowboys record for most tackles in a season was set in 1989 by this former University of Houston linebacker. Eugene Lockhart was nothing short of a wrecking ball. After leading the Cougars with 134 tackles in his senior season at Houston, earning second-team All-Southwest Conference honors, he continued his takedown assault after being selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 1984 draft. "Mean Gene the hitting machine" surpassed 100 tackles in six of his seven seasons with the Cowboys and led the team four times. That included the 1989 campaign when he finished first in the NFL with 222 tackles, a franchise record that still stands. Lockhart also ranks ninth in club history with 897 career tackles.

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
6) This former Cowboys wide receiver's entire football life was spent in the Lone Star State. He grew up in Fort Worth and played at TCU, was drafted in 1978 by Houston and then finished his career in Dallas. Ray Renfro was on Tom Landry's coaching staff from 1968 to 1972, which allowed his son Mike the opportunity to serve as a water boy, including during the Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl VI. After starring at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and then TCU, Mike spent his first six NFL seasons with the Oilers and then played his final four years in Dallas. He is still one of only 12 players in Cowboys history to have played 50 or more games and averaged at least 15 yards per catch (15.5).
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6) This former Cowboys wide receiver's entire football life was spent in the Lone Star State. He grew up in Fort Worth and played at TCU, was drafted in 1978 by Houston and then finished his career in Dallas. Ray Renfro was on Tom Landry's coaching staff from 1968 to 1972, which allowed his son Mike the opportunity to serve as a water boy, including during the Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl VI. After starring at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and then TCU, Mike spent his first six NFL seasons with the Oilers and then played his final four years in Dallas. He is still one of only 12 players in Cowboys history to have played 50 or more games and averaged at least 15 yards per catch (15.5).

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
7) Which former Dallas player was born in Houston, won a national championship with LSU, later competed on Survivor and is now the Cowboys' director of youth football development? Danny McCray has enjoyed quite the interesting life. An undrafted free agent in 2010, he became a special teams ace for the Cowboys, and during his rookie season recorded 28 special teams tackles, which is third all-time in franchise history. And he's still fifth in club record books with 78 career special teams takedowns. Among his current responsibilities as the organization's director of youth football, McCray has been a driving force in the growth of high school girls flag football programs throughout Texas.
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7) Which former Dallas player was born in Houston, won a national championship with LSU, later competed on Survivor and is now the Cowboys' director of youth football development? Danny McCray has enjoyed quite the interesting life. An undrafted free agent in 2010, he became a special teams ace for the Cowboys, and during his rookie season recorded 28 special teams tackles, which is third all-time in franchise history. And he's still fifth in club record books with 78 career special teams takedowns. Among his current responsibilities as the organization's director of youth football, McCray has been a driving force in the growth of high school girls flag football programs throughout Texas.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
8) Only two Cowboys players in franchise history have caught four touchdown passes in a game. The first one did so on Dec. 20, 1970, against the Houston Oilers. Who was it? Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes and the Cowboys were simply no match for the Oilers in what was the first-ever regular-season game between the in-state rivals. This also featured a Dallas team on its way to a Super Bowl appearance while Houston finished with just three wins. So perhaps it wasn't a huge surprise when a close 10-3 game became a blowout after quarterback Craig Morton (right) connected with Hayes (left) on four consecutive scores to lead the Cowboys to an eventual 52-10 win. Thirty-seven years later, Terrell Owens equaled the feat with four touchdown catches versus Washington on Nov. 18, 2007.
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8) Only two Cowboys players in franchise history have caught four touchdown passes in a game. The first one did so on Dec. 20, 1970, against the Houston Oilers. Who was it? Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes and the Cowboys were simply no match for the Oilers in what was the first-ever regular-season game between the in-state rivals. This also featured a Dallas team on its way to a Super Bowl appearance while Houston finished with just three wins. So perhaps it wasn't a huge surprise when a close 10-3 game became a blowout after quarterback Craig Morton (right) connected with Hayes (left) on four consecutive scores to lead the Cowboys to an eventual 52-10 win. Thirty-seven years later, Terrell Owens equaled the feat with four touchdown catches versus Washington on Nov. 18, 2007.

1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.
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1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.

2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.
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2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.

GERALD PENNY/1986 AP
3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.
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3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.

Matt Dunham
4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.
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4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.

5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.
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5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.

Katsumi Kasahara/1992 AP
1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.
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1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.
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2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.
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3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.

4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.
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5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.

David Longstreath/1994 AP
6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.
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6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.

7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.
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7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.

1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.
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1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.

TIM SHARP
2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.
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3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.
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4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.
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5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.
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6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.

Matt Slocum/2007 AP
7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.
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7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.

Ron Jenkins
8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.
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8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.
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9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.
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10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys/©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?** The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.
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11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?**

The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
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