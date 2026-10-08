Trivia Thursday: Cowboys have never played on this day?

For the 16th time in their history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off another weekend of football with a showdown on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the previous 15 matchups, they've posted a healthy 10-5 record, although just five of those contests have come at home, where they've earned a 3-2 mark. Of course, this all means the game is tonight, so we'll keep this related Thursday trivia short to make sure you've got plenty of time to get ready for kickoff. Open a cold one and pass the nachos.
1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face?
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games?
- Amari Cooper
- Ezekiel Elliott
- CeeDee Lamb
- Javonte Williams
3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game?
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on?
- Tuesday
- Wednesday
- Friday
- They've played on every day
6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game?
- Miles Austin
- Patrick Crayton
- Sam Hurd
- Terrell Owens
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.