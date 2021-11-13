Trysten Hill, Gallup Activated; Kicker Elevated

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have activated wide receiver Michael Gallup from injured reserve and defensive tackle Trysten Hill from the reserve/physically unable to perform list ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gallup started the season opener against the Tampa Bay Bucs, catching four passes for 36 yards, but missed the past seven games with a calf injury.

Hill has been on PUP since training camp, working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last October against the Giants. If active Sunday, he should add depth to a defensive tackle rotation that's currently playing without Neville Gallimore (IR; elbow) and Brent Urban (IR; triceps).