Trysten Hill, Gallup Activated; Kicker Elevated

Nov 13, 2021
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have activated wide receiver Michael Gallup from injured reserve and defensive tackle Trysten Hill from the reserve/physically unable to perform list ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gallup started the season opener against the Tampa Bay Bucs, catching four passes for 36 yards, but missed the past seven games with a calf injury.

Hill has been on PUP since training camp, working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last October against the Giants. If active Sunday, he should add depth to a defensive tackle rotation that's currently playing without Neville Gallimore (IR; elbow) and Brent Urban (IR; triceps).

The Cowboys have also elevated kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game. Hajrullahu signed Wednesday following a scheduled workout. He's a COVID-19 replacement for kicker Greg Zuerlein, who's still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

