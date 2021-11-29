#DALvsNO

Trysten Hill Suspended 2 Games For Postgame Punch

Nov 29, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

AP Photo/Paul Jasienski

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL has suspended defensive tackle Trysten Hill two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules immediately following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders, the league announced.

Post-game video showed Hill throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, explaining to Hill in a letter, "You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off."

Hill will be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, Dec. 13, following the team's Dec. 12 game against Washington.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hill may appeal the suspension.

Hill has been productive in the defensive line rotation since returning from a 2020 knee injury. He has eight tackles and four pressures in three games.

