Tyron Smith To Miss Sunday's Game vs. NYG

"Tyron will not be available this week," Mike McCarthy stated plainly in his Monday afternoon press conference.

McCarthy confirmed that the injury was a reaggravation of the previous ankle injury that Smith dealt with earlier in the season. He was unwilling to say much more about Smith's health except to say, "I don't think it's a surgical situation."

Who exactly steps in at left tackle against the giants is something that McCarthy said is still "to be determined." He claimed that the offensive coaches discussed the possibilities in their Monday morning meeting, but that it was before they had received the news that Smith was officially ruled out. Steele filled in for Smith when he went out of the game on Sunday, and he started for Smith earlier in the year.

Throwing another wrench into the planning is the lingering potential that La'el Collins, who was ejected from Sunday's game for getting into a physical confrontation after the whistle over what he felt was a late hit of Dak Prescott, might be suspended a game by the NFL. Such a possibility would leave the Cowboys without both of their starting tackles, a reality that submarined their offense in 2020.

The two options to fill in for Smith (and potentially Collins) are Steele and Ty Nsekhe. Both were in the game at the tackle positions to finish Sunday's game against Washington, which required a final first down to seal a victory.