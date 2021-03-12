Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Updated List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

Mar 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – Free agency is just around the corner.

With the new league year set to begin Wednesday, here's a closer look at more than 20 players who are eligible for varying forms of free agency. The Cowboys have already gotten to work, re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive contract worth up to $164 million. They've also re-signed exclusive rights free agent Ron'Dell Carter.

The current list of free agents to be:

Unrestricted

  • DT Eli Ankou
  • CB Chidobe Awuzie
  • TE Blake Bell
  • WR Noah Brown
  • DL Tyrone Crawford
  • QB Andy Dalton
  • OT Cameron Erving
  • CB C.J. Goodwin
  • LS L.P. Ladouceur
  • LB Sean Lee
  • CB Jourdan Lewis
  • C Joe Looney
  • LB Justin March
  • OT Jordan Mills
  • DE Aldon Smith
  • LB Joe Thomas
  • S Xavier Woods

Restricted

  • OT Greg Senat
  • WR Malik Turner
  • WR Cedrick Wilson
  • DT Antwaun Woods

