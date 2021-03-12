Updated List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

FRISCO, Texas – Free agency is just around the corner.
With the new league year set to begin Wednesday, here's a closer look at more than 20 players who are eligible for varying forms of free agency. The Cowboys have already gotten to work, re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive contract worth up to $164 million. They've also re-signed exclusive rights free agent Ron'Dell Carter.
The current list of free agents to be:
Unrestricted
- DT Eli Ankou
- CB Chidobe Awuzie
- TE Blake Bell
- WR Noah Brown
- DL Tyrone Crawford
- QB Andy Dalton
- OT Cameron Erving
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- LS L.P. Ladouceur
- LB Sean Lee
- CB Jourdan Lewis
- C Joe Looney
- LB Justin March
- OT Jordan Mills
- DE Aldon Smith
- LB Joe Thomas
- S Xavier Woods
Restricted
- OT Greg Senat
- WR Malik Turner
- WR Cedrick Wilson
- DT Antwaun Woods