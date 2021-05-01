Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

What CB Kelvin Joseph Adds To Cowboys Secondary

Apr 30, 2021 at 07:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Rank-Em-Here’s-12-Possible-Second-Round-Targets-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' second-round draft pick (No. 44 overall) Friday night:

  • Name: Kelvin Joseph
  • Position: Cornerback
  • College: Kentucky
  • Height/Weight: 5-11/200

The Rundown: Joseph played 20 combined college games at LSU and Kentucky, sitting out the 2019 season to gain transfer ability to Kentucky. Joseph decided to transfer from LSU after his freshman season, during which he was reportedly suspended for the Tigers' bowl game due to violation of team rules. Joseph started nine games for Kentucky last season, posting 25 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a team-high 4 interceptions before opting out of the regular-season finale. His 4 interceptions ranked eighth in the nation and tied for third in the SEC. He likely boosted his draft position with a solid Pro Day that included 4.34 40-yard dash.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys upgraded their front seven Thursday night by drafting linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round, but cornerback is arguably their biggest need in terms of depth. They re-signed Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal in March, and 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs is viewed as a cornerstone in the secondary. But they also lost four-year starter Chidobe Awuzie to the Bengals in free agency. Joseph only started one season in college, but he likely will compete for playing time at outside corner as a physical, athletic coverage player with a knack for making plays on the football.

Next Cowboys Pick: 3rd Round (75th overall)

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Come Meet A Much-Needed Playmaker

 Playmaker. Michael Irvin earned that moniker, because why?
news

For Micah Parsons, It's "See Ball, Get Ball"

In his first meeting with the media since becoming a Dallas Cowboy, Micah Parsons talked about his whirlwind 24 hours and the attributes that will make him an asset to the Cowboys' defense.
news

Trading Within NFC East Has Worked Out Before

The Cowboys made a deal with the Eagles on Thursday but it's not the first time they've made a draft-day trade with a division rival.
news

Micah Parsons "Wants To Finish" What He Started

Micah Parsons finished his collegiate career at AT&T Stadium. Now he's ready to make it his home stadium.
news

Draft Picks Galore Heading Into Day 2

The Cowboys probably can't wait for Day 2 of the NFL Draft to begin, Rounds 2 and 3. And they enter the day with a pocketful of picks.
news

Parsons: They Know "I'm Not a Character Concern"

While there were some negative reports on Micah Parsons' character, the Cowboys did extensive homework and obviously felt comfortable to make him the top pick.
news

Notes: Trade Winds, Lining Up, Numbers & More

Here are some notes following Thursday's pick for Micah Parsons, including the trade, where he might play and what jersey he might wear.
news

Eatman: Cowboys Get Win-Win With Parsons Pick

The Cowboys got the best linebacker in the draft and added a third-round pick, making the Micah Parsons pick a big addition to the defense.
news

How Micah Parsons Fits The Cowboys' Scheme

The Cowboys added the best linebacker in this draft in Penn State's Micah Parsons, who is a ball-hawking, tackling machine that should bolster the position right away.
news

Staff Writers Reveal Final 7-Round Mock Draft

The moment we've waited for has arrived as the Cowboys open the NFL Draft with the No. 10 overall pick. But in an annual process here at DallasCowboys.com, the staff writers have put together their final seven-round mock. Let's see who gets the closest.
news

Gut Feeling: What Would You Do At No. 10?

There seems to be a big difference in the questions of what the Cowboys might do, and what they should do. Our writers have mixed opinions on how the 10th pick should go.
Advertising