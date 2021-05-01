What CB Kelvin Joseph Adds To Cowboys Secondary

The Rundown: Joseph played 20 combined college games at LSU and Kentucky, sitting out the 2019 season to gain transfer ability to Kentucky. Joseph decided to transfer from LSU after his freshman season, during which he was reportedly suspended for the Tigers' bowl game due to violation of team rules. Joseph started nine games for Kentucky last season, posting 25 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a team-high 4 interceptions before opting out of the regular-season finale. His 4 interceptions ranked eighth in the nation and tied for third in the SEC. He likely boosted his draft position with a solid Pro Day that included 4.34 40-yard dash.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys upgraded their front seven Thursday night by drafting linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round, but cornerback is arguably their biggest need in terms of depth. They re-signed Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal in March, and 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs is viewed as a cornerstone in the secondary. But they also lost four-year starter Chidobe Awuzie to the Bengals in free agency. Joseph only started one season in college, but he likely will compete for playing time at outside corner as a physical, athletic coverage player with a knack for making plays on the football.