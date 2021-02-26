What's Next For Special Teams: Changes At Punter?

With that, means the Cowboys must be smart with their spending choices at just about every other position.

That's where Chris Jones comes back into the picture. Not only does he have a $2 million base salary and a $2.5 million cap charge, but his statistics have dipped throughout the years.

In fact, Niswander averaged 47.5 yards per punt in 2020, which ranked him tied for seventh in that category.

To compare, Jones has a career 44.5 yard average and his best season finish was 45.9 yards back in 2016.

And when you factor in Niswander's $780,000 projected salary for 2021, the writing could be on the wall for the Cowboys to make a move with Jones at some point before the start of free agency.

Aside from just punting, Jones also has been the Cowboys' holder for field goals and extra points throughout his time in Dallas. That was a role Niswander took on as well and there seemed to be no issues for Greg Zuerlein in the second half of the season.

But even if the Cowboys decide to part ways with Jones, that doesn't exactly mean the job would go to Niswander automatically.