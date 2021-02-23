What's Next For D-Line: 5 Free Agent Decisions

Aldon Smith: Reinstated by the NFL after nearly five years out of football, Smith started all 16 games at right end and ranked second behind Lawrence in sacks (five) while playing close to three-fourths of the defensive snaps. Four of Smith's five sacks came in the first three games of the season, but he also finished second on the team in quarterback pressures (33). The Cowboys have indicated they'd like to re-sign Smith, but it remains to be seen what he might command on the free agent market and how much salary cap flexibility the Cowboys will create.