What's Next For OT: Health Status Of Tyron & La'el

While there has been an abundance of conversations regarding Dak Prescott and his contract situation, talks on the Collins and Smith seem to come in a close second.

Smith played in just two of the first four games last year before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. It was a procedure Smith likely could've had a season or two before. The Cowboys are hopeful this will greatly strengthen his mobility and agility, especially in the neck area.

Now, Smith has also had back and elbow issues in recent years and could find himself dealing with those lingering problems. But for the most part, the optimism seems high on Smith being able to return to his Pro Bowl form in 2021.

As for Collins, who missed all of last season due to hip surgery, the prognosis is similar to Smith. The veteran right tackle has been rehabbing the injury, even at times at The Star in Frisco. Collins could likely be ready for some of the offseason program, but like with all players returning from surgery, especially vets, he'll slowly integrate back into drills.

It's likely Collins and Smith won't return to full-time until training camp, and even then, the Cowboys will probably limit their reps to get them fully ready for the start of the regular season.