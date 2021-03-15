What's Next For OT: Did They Develop Some Depth?

Following his return to action in Week 12, Knight played the rest of the season at left tackle but was not nearly as effective prior to his injury. In the six weeks prior to his surgery, Knight allowed a pair of sacks and a total of 11 pressures. In the six following, he was tabbed with four sacks against along with 26 pressures.

Knight's trajectory was declining as the season went along and culminated by allowing two sacks and seven pressures in the final game of the season, a loss to the Giants. So, for those evaluating Knight as a future depth piece at the tackle spot, there may be some questions with just how well that knee healed in his quick return.

As for Steele, the rookie no one expected to hear so much about, he may have actually been the bright spot of the position in 2020. The Texas Tech product had a putrid start to the season after giving up a team-high seven sacks prior to the bye week in Week 10. But following the week off, he began to find his footing, both figuratively and literally, as the right tackle.

Steele was benched in the Minnesota game to make way for Zack Martin to start at right tackle and Cameron Erving to start at left tackle. Whatever it may have been…more rest, extra teaching, a wake-up moment… it worked for Steele and the Cowboys offensive line.

He allowed just two sacks the rest of the season and took his pressures from 33 before the bye week to 15 the rest of the way. As a rookie, Steele saw unprecedented playing time and learned how to adjust to the play-speed of the NFL to the tune of 970 total snaps. His growth as the season went along should provide a little extra comfort for such a fragile position at the moment.