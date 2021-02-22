What's Next For WR: What's The Big 3's Ceiling?

What Is This Group's Ceiling?

From the moment CeeDee Lamb's name was called back on April 23, 2020, the expectations for the Dallas Cowboys' receiver corps shot through the roof.

How could they not? The Cowboys already employed an excellent pair of receivers, as Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were both coming off 1,000-yard seasons in 2019. Throw in the rookie wide out that many thought was the best in his class, and the hype was understandable.

The Cowboys themselves didn't even shy away, as they projected some lofty goals back at the outset of training camp.

"The expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year," Cooper told reporters back in August.

Obviously, that expectation fell short – but it'd be a bit harsh to call it a total failure. For five frantic weeks, the Cowboys were one of the most explosive passing offenses in football, as they took the air to overcome several early deficits.

When he fractures his ankle in the third quarter against New York, Dak Prescott had 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns. That's an insane pace that, had he kept it up, would have seen him eclipse 5,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Obviously, the Big 3 receivers benefited from that pace. At the time of the injury, Cooper, Gallup and Lamb were all on pace for 1,000-yard seasons. Even with the rotation of backup quarterbacks, Cooper still reached the mark. Lamb came tantalizingly close, finishing with 935 in his first season.