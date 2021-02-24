What's Next For D-Line: Gregory Building On 2020?

When you think about Randy Gregory's circumstances last year, the Cowboys probably felt any production he gave them following a year-and-a-half hiatus would be a bonus in 2020.

The challenge wasn't just Gregory's extended time away from the NFL, and the Cowboys organization, since his February 2019 suspension for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Once Gregory got reinstated again last year, he only was granted three weeks of practice time before his season debut Oct. 25 against Washington.