What's Next For Special Teams: Where They Rank?

How to evaluate special teams moving forward?

Quick, try to recap the Cowboys' special teams in 2020.

What stands out? What was the defining moment? Where does the special teams unit rank among the areas of concern.

For the most part, there is a negative tone regarding the Cowboys' special teams this past season.

And rightfully so, considering the worst play of the entire season – a turning point in a pivotal game that proved to be pivotal for the rest of the schedule – was the failed fake punt against Washington on Thanksgiving.

While the head coach Mike McCarthy should also get blame for allowing the play, it was a play that seemed to create a dark cloud over the entire season of special teams, and its coach John Fassel.

And yes, fake punts were not the Cowboys' specialty. They ran three last year – two in one game against the Falcons – and failed to execute any of them.

So with that, it's hard to put a positive spin on the Cowboys' special teams in 2020.

But when you break it down, and there is a veteran sportswriter who does just that every year, the Cowboys actually had a decent-to-good showing in the kicking game.

Rick Gosselin, long-time writers in the Dallas area who is a Hall of Fame voter, put together an extensive special teams ranking unit every year, detailing 16 different categories and creating a scoring system that highlights the best and worst of special teams.