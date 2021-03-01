What's Next For Special Teams: Time To Move On? 

For instance, long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is a free agent and could return for another year, which would be his 17th season. He's only two games away from tying Jason Witten's franchise record of games played with the Cowboys at 255.

And while his base salary is usually in the range of $1 million, the Cowboys might decide to go with a younger deep snapper this year. That might prove to be a risky move considering Ladouceur has been one of the most consistent players in team history, with no bad snaps in his entire career.

Another special teams ace is C.J. Goodwin, a cornerback who led the team in special teams tackles again last year with 10. He also finds himself in the middle of several big plays in the kicking games.

He's an unrestricted free agent for the second straight year and we will see if the Cowboys decide to make him a high priority to re-sign.

Other free agents who play a role on special teams are linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March, along with wide receiver Noah Brown. Also, punter Chris Jones is under contract and scheduled to count $2.5 million on the cap, although the Cowboys could considering making a move there, with Hunter Niswander having a solid year when he replaced the injured Jones for the second half of the season.

Again, figuring out the special teams units might not be the top order of business for the Cowboys.