What's Next | 2021

What's Next For D-Line: Fixing The Run Defense?

Feb 25, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

What’s-Next-For-D-Line-Fixing-The-Run-Defense-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As always, this is the uncertain time of the year.

Roughly one-third of NFL rosters turn over every offseason as each club looks for ways to improve its fortunes moving forward. The Cowboys are no different, as they'll face many tough decisions in the coming months.

With that in mind, we're evaluating each position on the roster and what choices face the front office in 2021. Today, we finish up the defensive line section:

Stronger Up The Middle?

There are a couple old adages in football. One, good defenses are built from the inside out. Two, good defense starts with stopping the run.

The Cowboys allowed the second-most rushing yards allowed in franchise history last season (2,541), and gap control at the line of scrimmage was part of the problem, with opposing offensive linemen quickly reaching second-level blocks to spring big runs. The club didn't get the production it hoped for at defensive tackle. Projected starters Gerald McCoy (released via injury waiver) and Dontari Poe (released in October) were both off the roster by midseason.

Fortifying the interior defensive line is likely a priority for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the Cowboys do have some promising talent from the past two drafts.

Related Links

The Cowboys felt 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill was their most improved defensive player last season before he tore his ACL in October. And 2020 third-round pick Neville Gallimore showed improvement after taking Hill's spot in the starting lineup for the final eight games. The Cowboys are hopeful both will continue to develop.

Yet, the Cowboys could use another run-stuffing, disruptive player in the rotation. The draft isn't considered particularly deep at the position, but free agency could provide further options as teams around the league look to trim salary cap space due to revenue loss from the pandemic. Seven-game starter Antwaun Woods is set to be a restricted free agent, but he provided some quality snaps down the stretch and the Cowboys would be able to match any contract offer.

More What's Next

Related Content

news

What's Next For D-Line: Gregory Building On 2020?

We continue our defensive line series with a look at Randy Gregory's long-awaited return in 2020 and his potential in 2021.
news

What's Next For D-Line: 5 Free Agent Decisions

We continue our Cowboys position series with the defensive line and some in-house decisions to make up front.
news

What's Next For WR: What's The Big 3's Ceiling?

Given a healthy quarterback in 2021, just how high should be the expectations be for the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb?
news

What's Next For WR: Making A Call On Gallup?

The Cowboys' wide receiver depth chart doesn't present a lot of pressing issues. But upon closer inspection, there are several decisions they could make with an eye toward the future.
news

What's Next For WR: Re-Visiting The CeeDee Pick

It's easy to second-guess after a disappointing season. But one year into CeeDee Lamb's NFL career, it's clear the Cowboys' decision to draft him was the right one.
news

What's Next For Safety: Finally Time To Draft Early?

The Cowboys haven't drafted a safety in the first or second round in nearly 20 years. Could this finally be the year they make a strong investment at the position?
news

What's Next For Safety: Building Around D. Wilson?

The Cowboys might have big question marks at safety, but one player who seems like a lock to return to the starting lineup is Donovan Wilson, who made more plays than any other defensive back in 2020.
news

What's Next For Safety: In-House Decisions To Make

The Cowboys must improve at many defensive positions, including safety. The first decision to make is what happens with starter Xavier Woods.
news

What's Next For TE: A First-Round Hypothetical

We wrap up our tight end series with a question mark at the position and a very-early draft hypothetical.
news

What's Next For TE: Who Handles The Dirty Work?

Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz are known best for their work in the passing game at the tight end spot, but what about the less glamorous part of the job?
news

What's Next For TE: What "Jaws'" Return Means

Blake Jarwin is on his way back from last year's torn ACL, and Dalton Schultz emerged as a quality starter, giving the Cowboys a solid one-two punch at tight end moving forward.
Advertising