What's Next For D-Line: Fixing The Run Defense?

The Cowboys felt 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill was their most improved defensive player last season before he tore his ACL in October. And 2020 third-round pick Neville Gallimore showed improvement after taking Hill's spot in the starting lineup for the final eight games. The Cowboys are hopeful both will continue to develop.

Yet, the Cowboys could use another run-stuffing, disruptive player in the rotation. The draft isn't considered particularly deep at the position, but free agency could provide further options as teams around the league look to trim salary cap space due to revenue loss from the pandemic. Seven-game starter Antwaun Woods is set to be a restricted free agent, but he provided some quality snaps down the stretch and the Cowboys would be able to match any contract offer.