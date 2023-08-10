#JAXvsDAL

Will Grier looking for consistency in preseason

Aug 10, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — Going into the preseason opener on Saturday, there's both a healthier physical body and a healthier confidence about Will Grier.

Going into his fifth season as an NFL quarterback, his objective is to not only put himself in a strong position to play, but also to help the team win wherever he can.

Despite any pressure that gets added as a depth quarterback in a preseason environment, Grier is clear-minded going into Saturday's opener against Jacksonville.

"I feel a lot healthier than last year, that's a different approach for me," Grier said. "I don't have a lot going on my mind right now. My goal individually is to play the best that I can and help the Cowboys win."

A successful preseason for Grier most likely buys him more time in the Dallas system where he has seen a lot of development both with the coaching staff and alongside Dak Prescott who he trained with for most of the offseason.

His goal for the three games ahead is simply to take the momentum from the offseason into the games to create the consistency needed from his position.

"I think just being consistent and not making mistakes," he said. "At this point in my career, I think it's just about playing time for me. I know I can play, I think the coaches know I can play. They want to see me go execute and drive the ball down the field. At the end of the day, I know I'll be prepared and I'll like what I put on tape."

A lot of eyes have been on the young receiver group that has popped up during training camp, and it's a group that Grier has gotten familiar with this month in Oxnard.

"It's a good group," he said. "They know what to do. I've watched them develop since the spring and they're sharp, man. It's like a competition and they don't want to be the one that messes up."

For him to find success in the preseason, Grier is looking forward to that group helping both themselves and him make plays.

"They've been so dialed in," Grier said. "It's different when the lights come on so I'm excited to see them play. I'm excited to see some of these things come to life and I'm gonna give these guys chances to make contested catches. I'm an aggressive guy that's gonna take some shots, and I trust these guys to come down with the ball."

