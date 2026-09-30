Zero to 100: Key stats on Pickens, Barham & more

2

For all the talk this offseason about upgrading the pass-rush, which included a trade for Rashan Gary, adding Von Miller and drafting Malachi Lawrence in the first round, the Cowboys have just two sacks here in the first three games of the season. And what's even more worrisome is that both sacks occurred in the first game of the season. Since then, there have been some pressure but no sacks. The Cowboys rank 30th in the NFL with just two quarterback sacks.

3

Jake Ferguson is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown catches among tight ends. Ferguson's three scores is equaled to Noah Fant, George Kittle and Juwan Johnson, who also have three this year. For the Cowboys, the last time a tight end had three TD catches in the first three games was Doug Cosbie in 1983.

6

After leading the team in special teams tackles last year with 20, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is on that path once again. After three games, he already has six.

7

Something about playing the Texans usually leads to interceptions. The Cowboys have recorded at least one interception in each of the seven meetings all-time with Houston – the longest active streak against any opponent.

9.4

One of the more eye-popping stats after three games is how George Pickens has yet to be a big impact on the season, especially after training camp in which he was basically uncoverable. But so far this year, he's averaging just 9.4 yards per catch – quite a dropoff considering Pickens' career average is 15.6. The longest catch he's had this year is just 19 yards.

20

The Cowboys two leading tacklers this season are Jaishawn Barham and Dee Winters, both with 20 tackles. Winters actually leads the team with 15 solo tackles, while Barham is the team's leader in tackles for loss (TFL) with four.

27

That's how long it's been since the Cowboys have seen a rookie linebacker make this kind of an impact to begin his career. It's been 27 years (1999) since a Cowboys rookie has recorded four tackles for loss in his first three career games.

76.9

We haven't heard a lot from Tyler Guyton this year – and that's a good thing for your left tackle. Through three games, Guyton has more than held his own, His 76.9 grade by PFF ranks 10th in the NFL this year among all offensive tackles.

84.7