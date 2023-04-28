10 Names that Make Sense on Day Two

FRISCO, Texas – First round is in the books and the Cowboys have made a huge step forward in stopping the run. Mazi Smith was their selection at 26th overall and is the first box to be checked in a long weekend of picks.
Now, the focus turns to the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft where plenty of names remain for the Cowboys to choose from. Specifically, there is a need for offensive talent after their first-round pick was used on a defender. Because of this, there are multiple possibilities on the offensive side to bolster their attack.
Much like the first round showed, there could be multiple situations that happen between pick 32, pick 58, and again until pick 90. That opens the door for more debate to emerge as the day goes along. Here are the names that could be in play for the Cowboys on Day Two.
