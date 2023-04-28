10 Names that Make Sense on Day Two

5 / 10

O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL (Florida)

Torrence is another name up front that has been talked about for months. He slid out of the first round, which was not an unforeseen possibility, but can he last to 58? If he does, there is a strength and size skillset that could be too intriguing to pass up. His footwork would need to be polished, and his build will have to continue toning up. Either way, he'd be a force at the guard spot.