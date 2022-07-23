Countdown: 50 Days Until The Start Of 2022 Season

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
The Play: With a wind chill of just 17 degrees, the Cowboys traveled to Minnesota just three days after Christmas to take on the Vikings in the 1975 NFC Divisional round as a heavy underdog. Dallas was shut out in the first half, trailing 7-0 going to the third quarter. The Cowboys would mount a comeback, with a touchdown in the third and 10 more in the fourth, including a 50-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson to seal the win. Dallas would advance to the NFC Championship, and actually Super Bowl X against the Steelers.
