Countdown: Jason Witten Didn't Always Wear 82

Today, we will continue with 49 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In a huge division game between the Cowboys and Eagles in 2009, Tony Romo broke a 13-13 tie in the fourth quarter with a clutch pass to Miles Austin, who hadn't caught a ball all night. But the pump-and-go froze the Eagles secondary and put Austin wide open in the secondary, where he would cut into the middle of the field for the remaining yards of a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown in the eventual 20-16 win.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.