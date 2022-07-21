Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Unveil Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

Jul 21, 2022
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The throwbacks are back.

The Cowboys on Thursday announced plans to wear their throwback helmets -- the white helmet with a single navy star -- along with their throwback classic uniforms during the traditional Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 24 against the New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

The Cowboys' first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season featured the white helmet with a blue star to go along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder and was used through the 1964 season before the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

From 2004 until the 2012 season, the Cowboys honored the original uniform each Thanksgiving Day Game by wearing a version of the original white helmet with the navy and white jersey with navy stars on the shoulders that gave a nod to the teams of the 1960s. Cowboys players delivered several memorable performances during that stretch from 2004-2012, including Tony Romo's franchise-record tying five touchdown passes on Thanksgiving Day 2006 against the Tampa Bay Bucs, and Miles Austin's franchise-record 250 receiving yards in 2009 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. The updated policy allows teams to wear an alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

The Cowboys' throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks with white stripes. The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.

The Cowboys' throwback helmets will be available for purchase beginning July 25 in Cowboys Pro Shops and online at shop.dallascowboys.com.

