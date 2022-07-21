Cowboys Unveil Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

The Cowboys' first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season featured the white helmet with a blue star to go along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder and was used through the 1964 season before the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

From 2004 until the 2012 season, the Cowboys honored the original uniform each Thanksgiving Day Game by wearing a version of the original white helmet with the navy and white jersey with navy stars on the shoulders that gave a nod to the teams of the 1960s. Cowboys players delivered several memorable performances during that stretch from 2004-2012, including Tony Romo's franchise-record tying five touchdown passes on Thanksgiving Day 2006 against the Tampa Bay Bucs, and Miles Austin's franchise-record 250 receiving yards in 2009 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. The updated policy allows teams to wear an alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

The Cowboys' throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks with white stripes. The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.