Offseason | 2022

Amari: If Cowboys Feature Him, CeeDee Is Ready

Jul 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cooper--If-Cowboys-Feature-Him,-CeeDee-Is-Ready-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Amari Cooper is getting ready for his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded over the offseason.

But he had some interesting words about his former team on Friday, regarding CeeDee Lamb, who is taking over as the No. 1 receiver.

Cooper doesn't seem to question whether Lamb is ready for the role, but if the Cowboys are willing to give it to him.

"CeeDee's been ready," Cooper said Friday in a radio interview with 1310 "The Ticket" in Dallas. "Again, it's just about opportunity. I think if Kellen decides to feature him, he's definitely ready to step up."

Cooper has hinted in the past that he wished to be a bigger part of Kellen Moore's offense, but that is really no different than any receiver in the league.

The former Cowboys receiver went on about Lamb's ability to take over.

"CeeDee is a playmaker. I'm just reminded of that Vikings game when we were breaking the huddle. He was ready, then. He was like "I want this fade,' We've all seen what he's able to do when you throw him the fade. He's been read. He's going to make the plays when his jersey number is called. And I can't wait to see it happen."

Cooper was traded to the Browns in March for a fifth-round pick. He played three and a half seasons with the Cowboys, who traded a first-round pick to the Raiders in 2018. Cooper made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019. Cooper caught 92 passes in 2020 and just 68 this past season as the Cowboys were trying to spread the ball around to Lamb, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Entering 2022, Lamb is expected to be the featured receiver with Gallup returning from an ACL injury. Schultz is also set to have a larger role in the offense.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Where CeeDee Compares To Top WRs

Every team in the NFL has a great receiver it seems these days, and the Cowboys will see an excellent bunch during the 2022 season. Where does CeeDee Lamb belong in that group? We rank the best wide receivers on the schedule.

news

Role Call: Empey Adds Pedigree to Center Spot

As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster. The series continues today with rookie center James Empey.

news

Role Call: USC Rookie Among Crowded CB Room

This series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

news

Countdown: How Many 50-Point Games This Year?

As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener. Today, we will continue with 51 days to the start of the season.

news

Cowboys Unveil Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season

The Cowboys on Thursday announced plans to wear their throwback  helmets and throwback classic uniforms Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants.

news

Countdown: Will Cowboys Try To Run On The Bucs?

Today's countdown to the season opener, focuses on just that – the Sept. 11 game with the Bucs. The Cowboys had 52 rushing yards against Tampa Bay last year and will likely take a different approach this time.

news

Mick Shots: Start Of Camp Around The Corner

Here is your Dallas Cowboys 2022 training camp primer so you will be in the know.

news

4) Is Dak Ready To Prove He's An Elite QB?

After a fully healthy offseason for the first time in two years, is an elite season in store for Dak Prescott in 2022? The staff writers debate that in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

Countdown: Honoring Jason Witten's Signature Play

With 53 days until the season, let's look at all things 53. The Cowboys had some great players, but the big focus is an iconic Jason Witten play that might never be duplicated.

news

5) More Reliable - Cowboys Offense or Defense?

Which side of the ball is more reliable for the Cowboys heading into the 2022 season – the offense or the defense? The staff writers debate that in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

Role Call: Jaquarii Roberson Looking To Catch On

It's a crowded Cowboys receiver depth chart, for sure, but rookie WR Jaquarii Roberson will look to find a spot in preseason after a strong college career.

Advertising