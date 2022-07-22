Amari: If Cowboys Feature Him, CeeDee Is Ready

"CeeDee's been ready," Cooper said Friday in a radio interview with 1310 "The Ticket" in Dallas. "Again, it's just about opportunity. I think if Kellen decides to feature him, he's definitely ready to step up."

Cooper has hinted in the past that he wished to be a bigger part of Kellen Moore's offense, but that is really no different than any receiver in the league.

The former Cowboys receiver went on about Lamb's ability to take over.

"CeeDee is a playmaker. I'm just reminded of that Vikings game when we were breaking the huddle. He was ready, then. He was like "I want this fade,' We've all seen what he's able to do when you throw him the fade. He's been read. He's going to make the plays when his jersey number is called. And I can't wait to see it happen."

Cooper was traded to the Browns in March for a fifth-round pick. He played three and a half seasons with the Cowboys, who traded a first-round pick to the Raiders in 2018. Cooper made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019. Cooper caught 92 passes in 2020 and just 68 this past season as the Cowboys were trying to spread the ball around to Lamb, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz.