Countdown: How Many 50-Point Games This Year?

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 51 days to the start of the season.
The Play: A monumental moment in one of the biggest comebacks in Dallas Cowboys history. After trailing Washington 23-3 at halftime, Tony Hill, Danny White, and the Dallas passing attack came alive with a one-handed basket-style grab for their second straight touchdown connection. Dallas would come away with a 31-30 win thanks to 28 straight points in one of the best Monday Night Football games of all-time.
