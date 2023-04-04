2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

If you're preparing for the Cowboys' upcoming draft, why not actually do so with the Cowboys?
The OFFICIAL 2023Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine NFL Draft Guide is now available both in print and digitally. Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the annual must-have edition has more scouting reports than ever, as provided by our own draft guru, Kyle Youmans.
More than 130 of the top prospects are broken down with Overviews, Pros & Cons and a Comparison player for each. And not only are the top 10 incoming rookies at every position profiled, but a possible Cowboys fit in the later rounds is also included as well as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on. In addition, more than 500 players are listed in all with test results from the NFL Scouting Combine for those who participated.
This year's cover story, "Texas Connection," dives into the passion for football that thrives throughout the Lone Star State and the hotbed of talent that Texas always produces. Along with that, Patrik Walker's Science Lab breaks down how recent history shows that drafting a running back in today's pass-happy NFL carries a substantial risk.
And, of course, there is our annual first-round Mock Draft, which for the first time ever was conducted by DallasCowboys.com's Draft Show podcast.
The Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is one of three specialty issues produced by the team each year. That includes our often imitated, never equaled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Issue, which comes out in June, followed in July by the in-depth analyzing of the upcoming season in our Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview.
Print copies of the OFFICIAL 2023Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide can be purchased online at https://dcps.co/DraftGuidePrintWeb and are also available at local Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops and select regional outlets.
Digital copies can be found at https://dcps.co/DraftGuideOnlineWeb.
Do the draft the Cowboys way. Get your copy of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide today!