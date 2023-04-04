2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

The OFFICIAL 2023Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine NFL Draft Guide is now available both in print and digitally. Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the annual must-have edition has more scouting reports than ever, as provided by our own draft guru, Kyle Youmans.

More than 130 of the top prospects are broken down with Overviews, Pros & Cons and a Comparison player for each. And not only are the top 10 incoming rookies at every position profiled, but a possible Cowboys fit in the later rounds is also included as well as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on. In addition, more than 500 players are listed in all with test results from the NFL Scouting Combine for those who participated.