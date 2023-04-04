Draft Central | 2023

Presented by

2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

Apr 04, 2023 at 11:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

2023-Draft-Guide(2560x1440)[66]

If you're preparing for the Cowboys' upcoming draft, why not actually do so with the Cowboys?

The OFFICIAL 2023Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine NFL Draft Guide is now available both in print and digitally. Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the annual must-have edition has more scouting reports than ever, as provided by our own draft guru, Kyle Youmans.

More than 130 of the top prospects are broken down with Overviews, Pros & Cons and a Comparison player for each. And not only are the top 10 incoming rookies at every position profiled, but a possible Cowboys fit in the later rounds is also included as well as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on. In addition, more than 500 players are listed in all with test results from the NFL Scouting Combine for those who participated.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Guide Now Available

Featuring players with ties to the Lone Star State on the cover, the OFFICIAL 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is now available. Click HERE.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Texas-Story-2023DM
1 / 3
Running-Backs-2023DM
2 / 3
2023-Draft-Guide(2560x1440)[66]
3 / 3
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This year's cover story, "Texas Connection," dives into the passion for football that thrives throughout the Lone Star State and the hotbed of talent that Texas always produces. Along with that, Patrik Walker's Science Lab breaks down how recent history shows that drafting a running back in today's pass-happy NFL carries a substantial risk.

And, of course, there is our annual first-round Mock Draft, which for the first time ever was conducted by DallasCowboys.com's Draft Show podcast.

The Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide is one of three specialty issues produced by the team each year. That includes our often imitated, never equaled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Issue, which comes out in June, followed in July by the in-depth analyzing of the upcoming season in our Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview.

Print copies of the OFFICIAL 2023Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide can be purchased online at https://dcps.co/DraftGuidePrintWeb and are also available at local Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops and select regional outlets.

Digital copies can be found at https://dcps.co/DraftGuideOnlineWeb.

Do the draft the Cowboys way. Get your copy of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide today!

Related Content

news

Cowboys Receive 3 Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys now have nine overall draft picks for 2023, including three in the fifth round.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

McCarthy: Cowboys OK Trading Production for Wins

Mike McCarthy is beyond excited to call plays for the Cowboys offense, but there are layers as to why he's all smiles when discussing it — feeling the team is nearing a breakthrough.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

news

Mick Shots: Clock Ticking On Big Decisions

There's news from the NFL Scouting Combine, including possible franchise tags, McCarthy calling plays, contract work and more!

news

Cowboys 'Counting On' 2022 Class to Level Up, More

Mike McCarthy is still singing the praise for what his rookie class was able to achieve in 2022, but the job is not done, and that means everyone will be expected to level up in 2023.

news

Cowboys Seek to 'Build Around' Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott could find himself netting a third contract with the Cowboys fairly soon, and the team is all-in on trying to make sure the pieces being placed around him are the right ones

Advertising