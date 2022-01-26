All-Opponent: 49ers, Bucs & Broncos Lead The Way

Sure, it's not the favorite article to read every year for Cowboys fans. Basically, it's a "who we couldn't stop" team, but once again, the staff writers of DallasCowboys.com has gathered a list of the best players we saw all season long.

It's not going to be the same as the All-Pro or even Pro Bowlers. These are the guys who might've struggled all year long, but against the Cowboys, they certainly did not.