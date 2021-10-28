Amari Cooper Rested And Healthy After Bye Week

"I feel healthy," Cooper said on Thursday. "As close to 100% as I'll be. It feels good. The bye week always feels longer than a week, for the body at least."

Cooper said he spent the majority of the week letting his body rest while incorporating some stretching and running on the treadmill. Cooper's production while dealing with injuries has been symbolic of the Cowboys' season thus far, and it's not a great sign for the rest of the NFC. Having weathered various injuries and missed games for key players, the team is sitting with a 5-1 record, an apparently rested and healthy Cooper, La'el Collins' upcoming return from suspension, and perhaps the near return of another dangerous wide receiver.

Michael Gallup, who injured his calf in Week 1, has started his three-week practice window while on injured reserve. His return might not happen this weekend against Minnesota, but the prospect of having Cooper, Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb all on the field at the same time seems to be right around the corner.

"He looked good," Cooper said of Gallup in practice this week. "He hasn't been getting a lot of reps but in the reps he's been given he looks like Mike."

As far as the guy throwing him passes, Cooper seems to think the rest of the bye week did similar wonders for Dak Prescott, who injured his calf near the end of Week 6's win over the Patriots but hopes to play Sunday.

"I haven't really noticed that he's hurt," Cooper said of Prescott. "I don't even know if he's hurt. Throwing the ball to me, he looks regular."

The chemistry between Cooper and Prescott has been nearly flawless over the course of Cooper's career in Dallas, and their availability is the key to both Cooper's claim about his place among the NFL's best wide receivers and the team's potentially unlimited ceiling on offense. Cooper's disciplined route running is well-documented, and he says that Prescott will find him or any receiver when the offense needs to take the ball down field.