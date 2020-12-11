Big Facts: A Stat That Includes Amari, T.O. & Lamb

1 / 12

Cowboys the only team to allow over 275 rushing yards…and they've done it twice

Baltimore's 294 rushing yards against Dallas as a team marks the second-best ground total of any team in the NFL this season. The only rushing performance better than what the Ravens mustered on Tuesday was the Week 4 output from the Cleveland Browns (304), also against the Cowboys defense. No other defense has allowed more than 275 yards this season on the ground and of the eight games in 2020 with a rushing total of over 250 yards, three have come against Dallas.