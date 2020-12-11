Big Facts: A Stat That Includes Amari, T.O. & Lamb

The 2020 season continues to throw curveballs at Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. This week's challenge. An extra short week of preparation following a physical loss to the Baltimore Ravens in order to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Each team has a legitimate shot to have a top-3 pick in this April's NFL draft and the loser would take over that slot for the time being. But with the Cowboys still a couple games out of the NFC East divisional hunt, anything can happen in the final four weeks of the season.
Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday's meeting with Cincinnati at 12:00pm CT on FOX.
What category has Amari Cooper, Terrell Owens and CeeDee Lamb? Find out in this week's group of Big Facts.