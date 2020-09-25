Big Facts: Cowboys Are 31-2 When Dak Reaches 100

6 / 12

Russell Wilson has thrown for a historic 9 touchdowns in the first two weeks

At first glimpse, it seems like nine touchdowns through two weeks would be a relatively normal mark to hit in today's day and age. However, Wilson is just the fourth quarterback to reach that mark through the first two weeks along with Drew Brees (2009), Peyton Manning (2013), and Patrick Mahomes (2018). The most notable comparison between those three quarterbacks is that in each of those seasons, they went on to win either the MVP or Super Bowl MVP, and Wilson seems to be heading that direction.