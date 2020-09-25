Big Facts: Cowboys Are 31-2 When Dak Reaches 100

Dallas squeaked out a historic win last Sunday with their largest comeback performance since 2014. As Week 3 looms, the challenges only get tougher for the Cowboys as they travel to Seattle and face the NFC favorite Seahawks.
While there will be no fans 12th Man advantage with no fans in the stands, this week serves as a benchmark to exactly where the Cowboys are, and how close they are to being contenders at this point in the year.
Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
