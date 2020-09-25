Big Facts

Big Facts: Cowboys Are 31-2 When Dak Reaches 100

Sep 25, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

Dallas squeaked out a historic win last Sunday with their largest comeback performance since 2014. As Week 3 looms, the challenges only get tougher for the Cowboys as they travel to Seattle and face the NFC favorite Seahawks.

While there will be no fans 12th Man advantage with no fans in the stands, this week serves as a benchmark to exactly where the Cowboys are, and how close they are to being contenders at this point in the year.

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25pm CT on FOX.

Prescott ties Tony Romo for most 400-plus yard games in Cowboys history Prescott's 450-yard performance during Sunday's win over Atlanta evened a score with Tony Romo with five games of 400-plus yards. However, Prescott owns a much better record (4-1) in such games while Romo never secured a victory when he reached the milestone. No other Cowboys' quarterback has more than two such games (Don Meredith, 1-1).
Prescott's 450-yard performance during Sunday's win over Atlanta evened a score with Tony Romo with five games of 400-plus yards. However, Prescott owns a much better record (4-1) in such games while Romo never secured a victory when he reached the milestone. No other Cowboys' quarterback has more than two such games (Don Meredith, 1-1).

Dallas is 31-2 when Prescott posts 100.0 or better passer rating In last Sunday's win over the Falcons, Prescott finished with a 109.4 passer rating for the 33rd time in his NFL career. Prior to the onside kick, it looked as if it would be just the third game in which he's reached 100-plus that he lost. However, with the result his record moved to 31-2 (.939), good enough for the best ninth-best winning percentage in NFL history. Notable quarterback that trail him in that category are Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman.
In last Sunday's win over the Falcons, Prescott finished with a 109.4 passer rating for the 33rd time in his NFL career. Prior to the onside kick, it looked as if it would be just the third game in which he's reached 100-plus that he lost. However, with the result his record moved to 31-2 (.939), good enough for the best ninth-best winning percentage in NFL history. Notable quarterback that trail him in that category are Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman.

Lamb the fastest Cowboy rookie receiver to record a 100-yard game It only took two games, but Cowboys rookie wide out Ceedee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards in the Week 2 win over Atlanta. The performance tied Cornell Burbage for the fastest rookie to have a triple-digit game. Burbage's outing came in the 1987 strike season when he reeled in 3 passes for 110 yards as a replacement player against Philadelphia. He went on to play two more seasons with Dallas and mustered just 16 receptions for 196 yards the rest of his career.
It only took two games, but Cowboys rookie wide out Ceedee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards in the Week 2 win over Atlanta. The performance tied Cornell Burbage for the fastest rookie to have a triple-digit game. Burbage's outing came in the 1987 strike season when he reeled in 3 passes for 110 yards as a replacement player against Philadelphia. He went on to play two more seasons with Dallas and mustered just 16 receptions for 196 yards the rest of his career.

Elliott has over 220-total yards in two career games against Seattle It dates back to 2018, but Ezekiel Elliott's dominance over Seattle's legion of boom is apparent. In two games, Elliott has totaled 224 rushing yards on just 40 carries (5.6 ypc), along with seven receptions for 32 yards through the air. One thing that was not crossed off in those games, was the oddity that Zeke never found the endzone with neither a rushing or receiving touchdown. It's the only team that Elliott has played more than once in his career not scored against.
It dates back to 2018, but Ezekiel Elliott's dominance over Seattle's legion of boom is apparent. In two games, Elliott has totaled 224 rushing yards on just 40 carries (5.6 ypc), along with seven receptions for 32 yards through the air. One thing that was not crossed off in those games, was the oddity that Zeke never found the endzone with neither a rushing or receiving touchdown. It's the only team that Elliott has played more than once in his career not scored against.

Greg Zuerlein has a long history with the Seahawks Just a week removed from his 46-yard game winner during his first home game with the Cowboys, Zuerlein faces a familiar foe. A foe that in his first season with the Rams, he downed a 60-yarder and a 58-yarder in the same game against. Each set franchise records that he would eventually break on his own. During his career with the Rams, he drilled 28 of 34 career attempts against the NFC West foe Seahawks.
Just a week removed from his 46-yard game winner during his first home game with the Cowboys, Zuerlein faces a familiar foe. A foe that in his first season with the Rams, he downed a 60-yarder and a 58-yarder in the same game against. Each set franchise records that he would eventually break on his own. During his career with the Rams, he drilled 28 of 34 career attempts against the NFC West foe Seahawks.

Russell Wilson has thrown for a historic 9 touchdowns in the first two weeks At first glimpse, it seems like nine touchdowns through two weeks would be a relatively normal mark to hit in today's day and age. However, Wilson is just the fourth quarterback to reach that mark through the first two weeks along with Drew Brees (2009), Peyton Manning (2013), and Patrick Mahomes (2018). The most notable comparison between those three quarterbacks is that in each of those seasons, they went on to win either the MVP or Super Bowl MVP, and Wilson seems to be heading that direction.
At first glimpse, it seems like nine touchdowns through two weeks would be a relatively normal mark to hit in today's day and age. However, Wilson is just the fourth quarterback to reach that mark through the first two weeks along with Drew Brees (2009), Peyton Manning (2013), and Patrick Mahomes (2018). The most notable comparison between those three quarterbacks is that in each of those seasons, they went on to win either the MVP or Super Bowl MVP, and Wilson seems to be heading that direction.

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are 52-0 when leading by 4-plus points at halftime The Cowboys' comeback last Sunday against the Falcons was a memorable one, but not likely to be repeated. Especially when it comes to facing the Seahawks who have not blown anything more than a four-point halftime lead since Russell Wilson entered the league in 2012. The closest winning percentage from another team with the same criteria belongs to the New England Patriots who are 72-6 (.923).
The Cowboys' comeback last Sunday against the Falcons was a memorable one, but not likely to be repeated. Especially when it comes to facing the Seahawks who have not blown anything more than a four-point halftime lead since Russell Wilson entered the league in 2012. The closest winning percentage from another team with the same criteria belongs to the New England Patriots who are 72-6 (.923).

Seattle holds the NFL's second-best home record since 2012 at 49-16 A win on Sunday would mark the 50th home win for the Seahawks since 2012, a fear only the New England (55) dynasty has accomplished. Seattle has outscored their opponents by 543 points and posted a plus-49 turnover margin over their last 65 games at CenturyLink Field. The first 64 of those games the Seahawks benefitted from one of the loudest crowds in football but will play in front of no fans for the first three home games of 2020.
A win on Sunday would mark the 50th home win for the Seahawks since 2012, a fear only the New England (55) dynasty has accomplished. Seattle has outscored their opponents by 543 points and posted a plus-49 turnover margin over their last 65 games at CenturyLink Field. The first 64 of those games the Seahawks benefitted from one of the loudest crowds in football but will play in front of no fans for the first three home games of 2020.

Longest trip of the year, but nothing compared to Seattle Seattle is the longest road trip possible for the Cowboys by about 400 miles. But when you compare this singular trip of 1,671 miles to the overall schedule in which the Seahawks have ahead in 2020, it seems insignificant. The Seahawks will travel 28,878 miles to their road games this season, over 3,000 more than the next closest team, the 49ers.
Seattle is the longest road trip possible for the Cowboys by about 400 miles. But when you compare this singular trip of 1,671 miles to the overall schedule in which the Seahawks have ahead in 2020, it seems insignificant. The Seahawks will travel 28,878 miles to their road games this season, over 3,000 more than the next closest team, the 49ers.

Seahawks are 30-4 since 2016 when winning the turnover battle Even in the 'post-Legion of Boom' era, Seattle has made a habit of forcing turnovers and taking advantage. Only four teams since 2016 have a better winning percentage when controlling the turnover margin as they trail just the Panthers, Chargers, Chiefs, and Eagles. The Seahawks do however hold the second-most wins out of that same group and the third-most out of any NFL team over the same period of time.
Even in the 'post-Legion of Boom' era, Seattle has made a habit of forcing turnovers and taking advantage. Only four teams since 2016 have a better winning percentage when controlling the turnover margin as they trail just the Panthers, Chargers, Chiefs, and Eagles. The Seahawks do however hold the second-most wins out of that same group and the third-most out of any NFL team over the same period of time.

Tyler Lockett is one of four receivers with 19-plus touchdowns since 2018 When discussing the top receivers in the game, Tyler Lockett isn't usually the first name that comes to mind. But when talking about the best at finding the endzone, he is near the top of the list. He along with Tyreek Hill (21), Calvin Ridley (21), Davante Adams (20), and DeAndre Hopkins (19) are the only four receivers in the NFL to have surpassed 19 scores since 2018. That's not to mention the efficiency in which he scores as he holds the third-highest yards per touchdown mark (33.5) since 2015.
When discussing the top receivers in the game, Tyler Lockett isn't usually the first name that comes to mind. But when talking about the best at finding the endzone, he is near the top of the list. He along with Tyreek Hill (21), Calvin Ridley (21), Davante Adams (20), and DeAndre Hopkins (19) are the only four receivers in the NFL to have surpassed 19 scores since 2018. That's not to mention the efficiency in which he scores as he holds the third-highest yards per touchdown mark (33.5) since 2015.

Jamal Adams leads all defensive backs with 14 sacks since 2017 Known as an all-around defender, it's not a surprise to see the success that Adams has had in the pass rush. However, he is just the 21st defensive back in NFL history to reach 14 career sacks, and the only one to do it within the first four seasons of his career. With 14 games to go in his fourth season as a pro, he could be climbing into Rodney Harrison (30.5), Ronde Barber (28.0), and Brian Dawkins (26.0) territory pretty quickly.
Known as an all-around defender, it's not a surprise to see the success that Adams has had in the pass rush. However, he is just the 21st defensive back in NFL history to reach 14 career sacks, and the only one to do it within the first four seasons of his career. With 14 games to go in his fourth season as a pro, he could be climbing into Rodney Harrison (30.5), Ronde Barber (28.0), and Brian Dawkins (26.0) territory pretty quickly.

