No Cowboys coach has been to the playoffs in consecutive seasons in over 20 years. Forget winning the division in two straight years, how about just making the playoffs? Not since Chan Gailey did this in 1998-99 has the same coach led the Cowboys to back-to-back playoff appearances. The Cowboys went two straight years in 2006 & 2007, but under Bill Parcells and Wade Phillips. Garrett has never led the Cowboys to the playoffs in two straight years and if you're wondering what might happen if he does … do not forget that Gailey was also fired after that second season.