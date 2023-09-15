Big Facts: Dak still looking for first TD pass vs. Jets 

One week down, 16 more to go in the NFL regular season. Despite just getting started, both the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and New York Jets (1-0) have plenty to talk about already. Dallas showed the NFL one of the most dominating performances to open a season in league history. While the Jets saw their Super Bowl hopes seemingly take a significant hit after an injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Outside of the obvious storylines, here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on CBS.