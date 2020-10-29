Big Facts: DiNucci’s Last Start Was Just 4 Miles Away

Believe it or not, first place is on the line in the NFC East this Sunday as the Cowboys fly up to the city of brotherly love to take on the Eagles. Dallas has taken three of the last four meetings against the bitter rival but are coming off a memorable and frustrating loss at Lincoln Financial Field last season that cost the Cowboys a division title.
Each team is dealing with a less-than-ideal set of injuries and have key members missing on each side of the football. The winner will be the first in the division to three wins and ultimately take another huge step towards a playoff spot later this season. Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia at 7:15pm CT on NBC.
Here are some facts for Sunday's game, including the ironic twist for Ben DiNucci's last start and where both teams rank in the turnover department.