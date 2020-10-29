Big Facts

Presented by

Big Facts: DiNucci's Last Start Was Just 4 Miles Away

Oct 29, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Big-Facts--DiNucci’s-Last-Start-Was-Just-4-Miles-Away-hero

Believe it or not, first place is on the line in the NFC East this Sunday as the Cowboys fly up to the city of brotherly love to take on the Eagles. Dallas has taken three of the last four meetings against the bitter rival but are coming off a memorable and frustrating loss at Lincoln Financial Field last season that cost the Cowboys a division title.

Each team is dealing with a less-than-ideal set of injuries and have key members missing on each side of the football. The winner will be the first in the division to three wins and ultimately take another huge step towards a playoff spot later this season. Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia at 7:15pm CT on NBC.

Big Facts: DiNucci’s Last Start Was Just 4 Miles Away

Here are some facts for Sunday's game, including the ironic twist for Ben DiNucci's last start and where both teams rank in the turnover department.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Eagles on SNF For 12th Straight Year' The Cowboys and Eagles on Sunday night. It's certainly not a coincidence considering this will be the 13th meeting of the two teams in this matchup since the NFL made it the headline game of the week on NBC. And it's been a staple in the lineup since 2009, making this 12th straight year the Cowboys and Eagles have played in a primetime matchup on Sunday night. The Cowboys have a 7-5 overall mark in the meetings, with wins in the last two seasons.
1 / 11

Cowboys-Eagles on SNF For 12th Straight Year'

The Cowboys and Eagles on Sunday night. It's certainly not a coincidence considering this will be the 13th meeting of the two teams in this matchup since the NFL made it the headline game of the week on NBC. And it's been a staple in the lineup since 2009, making this 12th straight year the Cowboys and Eagles have played in a primetime matchup on Sunday night. The Cowboys have a 7-5 overall mark in the meetings, with wins in the last two seasons.

Ben DiNucci's last start happened to be in Frisco Seventh-round rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci made his NFL debut in backup duty against Washington and will most likely see his first start this Sunday. It's been nearly 300 days since DiNucci saw his last start, one that happened down the street at Toyota Stadium during the 2020 FCS National Championship. DiNucci's James Madison squad lost the game, 28-20, despite his 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, should Andy Dalton be ready to go he would enter the game looking for his first win as a starter on SNF in seven tries (0-6 previously). The most Sunday Night Football starts any quarterback has had without securing a win.
2 / 11

Ben DiNucci's last start happened to be in Frisco

Seventh-round rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci made his NFL debut in backup duty against Washington and will most likely see his first start this Sunday. It's been nearly 300 days since DiNucci saw his last start, one that happened down the street at Toyota Stadium during the 2020 FCS National Championship. DiNucci's James Madison squad lost the game, 28-20, despite his 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, should Andy Dalton be ready to go he would enter the game looking for his first win as a starter on SNF in seven tries (0-6 previously). The most Sunday Night Football starts any quarterback has had without securing a win.

Dallas ranks sixth in quarterback hurries While Dallas is still in the bottom-half of the league in sacks this season, they continue to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With 13.0 sacks, they sit at 18th in the league but are in sixth with 32 quarterback hurries. The majority of that production has come off the edge with DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith who account for more than half the total hurries on the year. Combined, the two have six sacks and are the only duo with more than one each remaining on the roster.
3 / 11

Dallas ranks sixth in quarterback hurries

While Dallas is still in the bottom-half of the league in sacks this season, they continue to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With 13.0 sacks, they sit at 18th in the league but are in sixth with 32 quarterback hurries. The majority of that production has come off the edge with DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith who account for more than half the total hurries on the year. Combined, the two have six sacks and are the only duo with more than one each remaining on the roster.

Leighton Vander Esch hold career-highs against the Eagles If there's one guy that loves to see the wings on the side of the helmet, it's linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. In two-and-a-half career games against Philadelphia, he's notched 29 tackles (22 solo) with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. In his initial game against the NFC rival, he set a career high with 19 total tackles and 15 solo tackles in a Sunday Night Football win.
4 / 11

Leighton Vander Esch hold career-highs against the Eagles

If there's one guy that loves to see the wings on the side of the helmet, it's linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. In two-and-a-half career games against Philadelphia, he's notched 29 tackles (22 solo) with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. In his initial game against the NFC rival, he set a career high with 19 total tackles and 15 solo tackles in a Sunday Night Football win.

Carson Wentz ranks fifth in touchdowns since Week 4 It was no secret that Carson Wentz struggled to start the 2020 season behind center. However, despite the multiple injuries to his receivers and offensive line Wentz has found a bit of a groove over the past three weeks. Wentz ranks fifth behind just Tom Brady (13), Kyler Murray (12), Deshaun Watson (11), and Justin Herbert (11) in total touchdowns since Week 4. He'll aim to continue that success against Dallas, a team he's thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions against in seven games.
5 / 11

Carson Wentz ranks fifth in touchdowns since Week 4

It was no secret that Carson Wentz struggled to start the 2020 season behind center. However, despite the multiple injuries to his receivers and offensive line Wentz has found a bit of a groove over the past three weeks. Wentz ranks fifth behind just Tom Brady (13), Kyler Murray (12), Deshaun Watson (11), and Justin Herbert (11) in total touchdowns since Week 4. He'll aim to continue that success against Dallas, a team he's thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions against in seven games.

Brandon Graham is third in the NFL for sacks Philadelphia enters Sunday ranked third in the NFL with 24 team sacks defensively. A large part of that total has come from the 32-year-old Brandon Graham who has tallied six sacks this season, tied for the third most in the league. Graham's three sacks in his past two games puts him on the heels of Myles Garrett (9.0) and Aaron Donald (8.0) as he enters his matchup against a patch-work Cowboys O-line.
6 / 11

Brandon Graham is third in the NFL for sacks

Philadelphia enters Sunday ranked third in the NFL with 24 team sacks defensively. A large part of that total has come from the 32-year-old Brandon Graham who has tallied six sacks this season, tied for the third most in the league. Graham's three sacks in his past two games puts him on the heels of Myles Garrett (9.0) and Aaron Donald (8.0) as he enters his matchup against a patch-work Cowboys O-line.

Amari Cooper holds over 25-percent of the Cowboys receptions entering Week 8 While there has been a noticeable inconsistency amongst the Cowboys offense following the Dak Prescott injury, Amari Cooper has remained constant. Cooper's production at the wide receiver spot has accounted for 25.7% of Dallas receptions this season, the ninth-best mark among playmakers in the NFL. Meanwhile, the all-pro receiver continues to set the pace in franchise-best reception marks through the first seven games of the season. He currently has 53 catches which is the most through this point of the season by two over Jason Witten's previous mark set in 2012.
7 / 11

Amari Cooper holds over 25-percent of the Cowboys receptions entering Week 8

While there has been a noticeable inconsistency amongst the Cowboys offense following the Dak Prescott injury, Amari Cooper has remained constant. Cooper's production at the wide receiver spot has accounted for 25.7% of Dallas receptions this season, the ninth-best mark among playmakers in the NFL. Meanwhile, the all-pro receiver continues to set the pace in franchise-best reception marks through the first seven games of the season. He currently has 53 catches which is the most through this point of the season by two over Jason Witten's previous mark set in 2012.

Both Philly and Dallas sit in the bottom five in turnover margin Head coach Mike McCarthy referred to Dallas' turnover margin as a "black eye" on his football team. And while the Cowboys' eye may be darker and more swollen, it does have a counterpart this week in the Eagles. Dallas currently sits with a league-worst -13 turnover differential while Philadelphia is tied for 28th with a -5 mark. Philadelphia's mark was actually two points worst last week before securing a total of three takeaways from the Giants in their Thursday Night Football win.
8 / 11

Both Philly and Dallas sit in the bottom five in turnover margin

Head coach Mike McCarthy referred to Dallas' turnover margin as a "black eye" on his football team. And while the Cowboys' eye may be darker and more swollen, it does have a counterpart this week in the Eagles. Dallas currently sits with a league-worst -13 turnover differential while Philadelphia is tied for 28th with a -5 mark. Philadelphia's mark was actually two points worst last week before securing a total of three takeaways from the Giants in their Thursday Night Football win.

Wentz has been the best 4th Quarter quarterback since Week 6 No quarterback in the NFL has been better in crunch time than Wentz over the last two weeks. In Philly's comeback that fell short verses Baltimore and the come-from-behind victory against New York, Wentz tallied a league-high 118.2 passer rating with 4 touchdowns without an interception. He also led the Eagles offense to 17 points on average in the final quarter and finished 5-of-7 for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the final two drives against the Giants.
9 / 11

Wentz has been the best 4th Quarter quarterback since Week 6

No quarterback in the NFL has been better in crunch time than Wentz over the last two weeks. In Philly's comeback that fell short verses Baltimore and the come-from-behind victory against New York, Wentz tallied a league-high 118.2 passer rating with 4 touchdowns without an interception. He also led the Eagles offense to 17 points on average in the final quarter and finished 5-of-7 for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the final two drives against the Giants.

Ezekiel Elliott averages more yards per game against the Eagles than any player in history It's been two straight weeks where Elliott has failed to reach 50-yards on the ground and he has yet to reach the century mark in a game this season, the longest streak of his career. Hope is on the horizon for the All-Pro back as he's managed more scrimmage yardage on average against Philadelphia than any player in NFL history. With a staggering 149.8 yards per game, Zeke sits atop a list that includes Jim Brown (147.9), Walter Payton (126.6), and Emmitt Smith (108.1) in the top five.
10 / 11

Ezekiel Elliott averages more yards per game against the Eagles than any player in history

It's been two straight weeks where Elliott has failed to reach 50-yards on the ground and he has yet to reach the century mark in a game this season, the longest streak of his career. Hope is on the horizon for the All-Pro back as he's managed more scrimmage yardage on average against Philadelphia than any player in NFL history. With a staggering 149.8 yards per game, Zeke sits atop a list that includes Jim Brown (147.9), Walter Payton (126.6), and Emmitt Smith (108.1) in the top five.

Cowboys offensive ranks went from first to worst in two weeks Even with a 2-3 start through the first five weeks of the season, Dallas enjoyed the high production from a semi-healthy offense. Through Week 5, the Cowboys led the NFL in yards per game, passing yards per game and were third in points. But over the last two weeks those rankings have plummeted to 31st in points total yardage after combining for just 13 points in each of the last two weeks and being held to 142 total yards against Washington.
11 / 11

Cowboys offensive ranks went from first to worst in two weeks

Even with a 2-3 start through the first five weeks of the season, Dallas enjoyed the high production from a semi-healthy offense. Through Week 5, the Cowboys led the NFL in yards per game, passing yards per game and were third in points. But over the last two weeks those rankings have plummeted to 31st in points total yardage after combining for just 13 points in each of the last two weeks and being held to 142 total yards against Washington.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big Facts: D-Law Ranks Fourth in NFL in Win-Rate

The Cowboys are 9-3 in last 12 trips to Washington. D-Law ranks fourth in the NFL in a pass-rushing stat. Check out other Big Facts for Sunday's game in Washington.
news

Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

Some very interesting stats this week include the Cowboys passing on DeAndre Hopkins in the 2013 Draft, the fact the last six wins over Arizona have been with six different QBs and an odd stat on the 2:00 warning this year.
news

Big Facts: From 1-3 To Playoffs Has Occurred Once

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25 CT on CBS.
news

Big Facts: 4 100-Yard Receivers is Franchise Record

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Are 31-2 When Dak Reaches 100

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.
news

Big Facts: New Stadium Jinx? Shutout Debut & More

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Sunday Night's matchup at 7:20 CT on NBC.
news

Big Facts: Dak Can Break Romo's Passing Record

Here are some BIG FACTS to get you ready for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Redskins at AT&T Stadium.
news

Big Facts: Jason Garrett Has 7-2 Record at Philly

We know what this one means. The NFC East "Championship" is up for grabs as the Cowboys face the Eagles in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look at some staggering statistics behind this division matchup.
news

Big Facts: History Says Changing Kicker = Playoffs 

Dak Prescott said it best – the Cowboys have the pen in their hand to write the ending they want in this story of the 2019 season. 
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Haven't Lost TNF in 40 Years

Let's dig into the cold hard facts on the Cowboys and Bears that make this one interesting.

Advertising