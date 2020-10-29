Big Facts: DiNucci’s Last Start Was Just 4 Miles Away

8 / 11

Both Philly and Dallas sit in the bottom five in turnover margin

Head coach Mike McCarthy referred to Dallas' turnover margin as a "black eye" on his football team. And while the Cowboys' eye may be darker and more swollen, it does have a counterpart this week in the Eagles. Dallas currently sits with a league-worst -13 turnover differential while Philadelphia is tied for 28th with a -5 mark. Philadelphia's mark was actually two points worst last week before securing a total of three takeaways from the Giants in their Thursday Night Football win.