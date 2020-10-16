Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

For the first time in this crazy 2020 season, the Cowboys (2-3) will be under the lights of Monday Night Football as the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) come to AT&T Stadium.
With a chance to get back to .500 on the line, Dallas is led to the line of scrimmage by someone other than Dak Prescott for the first time since 2016. 10-year NFL veteran Andy Dalton takes over as the signal caller and will aim to keep his offense at the top of the league leaderboards and his team at the top of the NFC East standings.
Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cardinals at 7:15pm CT on ESPN.
Some very interesting stats this week include the Cowboys passing on DeAndre Hopkins in the 2013 Draft, the fact the last six wins over Arizona have been with six different QBs and an odd stat on the 2:00 warning this year.
