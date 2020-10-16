Big Facts

Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

Oct 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
For the first time in this crazy 2020 season, the Cowboys (2-3) will be under the lights of Monday Night Football as the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) come to AT&T Stadium.

With a chance to get back to .500 on the line, Dallas is led to the line of scrimmage by someone other than Dak Prescott for the first time since 2016. 10-year NFL veteran Andy Dalton takes over as the signal caller and will aim to keep his offense at the top of the league leaderboards and his team at the top of the NFC East standings.

Here are a dozen interesting facts to know ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cardinals at 7:15pm CT on ESPN.

Some very interesting stats this week include the Cowboys passing on DeAndre Hopkins in the 2013 Draft, the fact the last six wins over Arizona have been with six different QBs and an odd stat on the 2:00 warning this year.

Every Cowboys turnover has led to points or end of the game What's worse than turning the ball over? Turning the ball and it leading to points. So far this year, the Cowboys are making matters worse when they cough it up. Of the 11 turnovers they've had in five games – which is tied for the most in the NFL with Philadelphia – nine of them have to led to points, including eight touchdowns. The only two turnovers that didn't result in points for the opponent occurred against Seattle and Cleveland when last-minute interceptions led to the end of the game.
What's worse than turning the ball over? Turning the ball and it leading to points. So far this year, the Cowboys are making matters worse when they cough it up. Of the 11 turnovers they've had in five games – which is tied for the most in the NFL with Philadelphia – nine of them have to led to points, including eight touchdowns. The only two turnovers that didn't result in points for the opponent occurred against Seattle and Cleveland when last-minute interceptions led to the end of the game.

Monday marks the first Cowboys game since 2015 where Dak Prescott is not the starting quarterback Dak Prescott's franchise-best streak of 68 straight starts at quarterback will come to an end on Monday following his ankle injury last Sunday against the Giants. Since he was drafted in 2016, Prescott has yet to miss a game despite dealing with minor ailments at different times in his career. Ironically, the last signal caller to start a game for Dallas other than Prescott will be in the building Monday, as current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made a pair of starts in 2015.
Dak Prescott's franchise-best streak of 68 straight starts at quarterback will come to an end on Monday following his ankle injury last Sunday against the Giants. Since he was drafted in 2016, Prescott has yet to miss a game despite dealing with minor ailments at different times in his career. Ironically, the last signal caller to start a game for Dallas other than Prescott will be in the building Monday, as current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made a pair of starts in 2015.

DeAndre Hopkins was pre-draft visit to the Cowboys in 2013 Back in 2013, the Cowboys had the chance to draft DeAndre Hopkins with the 17th overall pick. In fact, they had done their homework on the playmaking receiver from Clemson, having brought him into Valley Ranch as part of their annual 30 pre-draft visits. However, despite Hopkins sitting there at 17, the Cowboys opted to trade down from the pick, moving to 32 in the first round, where they drafted Travis Frederick. Hopkins wasn't available that time, getting picked by the Texans at No. 27.
Back in 2013, the Cowboys had the chance to draft DeAndre Hopkins with the 17th overall pick. In fact, they had done their homework on the playmaking receiver from Clemson, having brought him into Valley Ranch as part of their annual 30 pre-draft visits. However, despite Hopkins sitting there at 17, the Cowboys opted to trade down from the pick, moving to 32 in the first round, where they drafted Travis Frederick. Hopkins wasn't available that time, getting picked by the Texans at No. 27.

Cowboys haven't played Cardinals at home on MNF in over 43 years The Cowboys-Cardinals matchup hasn't been a prime time game too often in the series history, especially since they moved out of the NFC East in 2002. This game marks the first time the Cardinals have come into Dallas for a Monday Night Football game since 1977 and just the third time ever. Actually, the Cowboys' first-ever MNF game was at home to the St. Louis Cardinals, who won the game 38-0. The Cowboys have played the Cardinals five other times on Monday night on the road, posting a 4-1 record.
The Cowboys-Cardinals matchup hasn't been a prime time game too often in the series history, especially since they moved out of the NFC East in 2002. This game marks the first time the Cardinals have come into Dallas for a Monday Night Football game since 1977 and just the third time ever. Actually, the Cowboys' first-ever MNF game was at home to the St. Louis Cardinals, who won the game 38-0. The Cowboys have played the Cardinals five other times on Monday night on the road, posting a 4-1 record.

Kyler Murray is 7-0 all-time inside AT&T Stadium It is a homecoming unlike any other for Cardinals quarterback and Allen High School product Kyler Murray. The former Heisman Trophy winner made a habit of winning at AT&T Stadium with the nearby Eagles and even during his time in college at Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Murray posted a perfect 6-0 record as a starter including five high school playoff games (3 State Championship games) and the 2018 Big 12 Championship win over Texas. He also secured a win at Texas A&M as a reserve against Arkansas in 2016 to move the total record to 7-0. Monday night will be his first professional game in Arlington after being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
It is a homecoming unlike any other for Cardinals quarterback and Allen High School product Kyler Murray. The former Heisman Trophy winner made a habit of winning at AT&T Stadium with the nearby Eagles and even during his time in college at Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Murray posted a perfect 6-0 record as a starter including five high school playoff games (3 State Championship games) and the 2018 Big 12 Championship win over Texas. He also secured a win at Texas A&M as a reserve against Arkansas in 2016 to move the total record to 7-0. Monday night will be his first professional game in Arlington after being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to record a 100-yard rushing game this season 2020 marks the first time in Elliott's career that he has not hit triple-digits rushing in the first five games of the season. The five straight games are tied for the longest drought of his career along with Weeks 10 through 14 of 2019. Things don't get easier for Elliott as he faces an Arizona defense that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season. Despite the struggles on the ground, Zeke does lead the NFL with four games this season with 100-plus yards from scrimmage, putting his league-best total of such games to 42 since 2016.
2020 marks the first time in Elliott's career that he has not hit triple-digits rushing in the first five games of the season. The five straight games are tied for the longest drought of his career along with Weeks 10 through 14 of 2019. Things don't get easier for Elliott as he faces an Arizona defense that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season. Despite the struggles on the ground, Zeke does lead the NFL with four games this season with 100-plus yards from scrimmage, putting his league-best total of such games to 42 since 2016.

Cowboys haven't led at 2:00 warning this year – in either half. One thing has been consistent with the Cowboys this year. When the 2:00 warning hits, whether it's the first or second half, the Cowboys have been losing. Both of their wins this year have come from last-second field goals as time expired, but it took an epic rally both times to get there. On Sunday, the Cowboys were lined up to tie the game in the fourth quarter when the two-minute warning hit. Afterwards, Greg Zuerlein made the kick to tie the score and then got another chance to win it as time expired. The odd part of this stat however is the first half. The Cowboys have trailed at every two-minute warning, despite holding two first-half leads. The Cowboys scored in the final minute of the first half against the Rams and Giants last week.
One thing has been consistent with the Cowboys this year. When the 2:00 warning hits, whether it's the first or second half, the Cowboys have been losing. Both of their wins this year have come from last-second field goals as time expired, but it took an epic rally both times to get there. On Sunday, the Cowboys were lined up to tie the game in the fourth quarter when the two-minute warning hit. Afterwards, Greg Zuerlein made the kick to tie the score and then got another chance to win it as time expired. The odd part of this stat however is the first half. The Cowboys have trailed at every two-minute warning, despite holding two first-half leads. The Cowboys scored in the final minute of the first half against the Rams and Giants last week.

Andy Dalton now has 25 career game-winning drives The veteran moved into 27th place in NFL history after Sunday's win over the Giants. It was Dalton's 25th game-winning drive. It was the first of his career since 2018, when he had four game-winning drives in the first eight games of the season for the Bengals. Dalton has had at least three game-winning drives in a season, seven different times in his career.
The veteran moved into 27th place in NFL history after Sunday's win over the Giants. It was Dalton's 25th game-winning drive. It was the first of his career since 2018, when he had four game-winning drives in the first eight games of the season for the Bengals. Dalton has had at least three game-winning drives in a season, seven different times in his career.

Lamb can become the first player in history with five receptions in first six career games Lamb's eight receptions for 124 yards in Sunday's win over New York tied the first-round rookie with the late Terry Glenn (Patriots, 1996) for most games to start a career with at least five receptions. In his first five career games, Lamb has tallied 29 receptions for a team-best 433 yards and two touchdowns, but it's his consistency that has him in the record books. With five catches again on Monday, Lamb will be on top of the all-time leaderboard with six-straight such games and continue one of the best debut campaigns in league history.
Lamb's eight receptions for 124 yards in Sunday's win over New York tied the first-round rookie with the late Terry Glenn (Patriots, 1996) for most games to start a career with at least five receptions. In his first five career games, Lamb has tallied 29 receptions for a team-best 433 yards and two touchdowns, but it's his consistency that has him in the record books. With five catches again on Monday, Lamb will be on top of the all-time leaderboard with six-straight such games and continue one of the best debut campaigns in league history.

Cowboys have beaten Cardinals 6 times in 20 seasons … with 6 different QBs If Andy Dalton can beat the Cardinals on Monday night, it would not only be the team's first home victory over Arizona since 2005 but would mark the seventh different quarterback to beat the Cardinals in the last seven wins. Since 2000, the Cowboys have only beaten Arizona six times, but six different quarterbacks have led the way. In 2000, Troy Aikman beat the Cards in his final season with the team, followed by Clint Stoerner (2001), Quincy Carter (2003), Drew Bledsoe (2005), Tony Romo (2006) and Dak Prescott (2017).
If Andy Dalton can beat the Cardinals on Monday night, it would not only be the team's first home victory over Arizona since 2005 but would mark the seventh different quarterback to beat the Cardinals in the last seven wins. Since 2000, the Cowboys have only beaten Arizona six times, but six different quarterbacks have led the way. In 2000, Troy Aikman beat the Cards in his final season with the team, followed by Clint Stoerner (2001), Quincy Carter (2003), Drew Bledsoe (2005), Tony Romo (2006) and Dak Prescott (2017).

Larry Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 248 career games, dating back to 2006 There have been very few players in NFL history that have been the definition of consistency like Larry Fitzgerald has been for Arizona. Fitzgerald leads all active players with 248-straight games with at least a single reception dating all the way back to October of 2006. Julio Jones holds the second longest active streak with 121 straight games with a grab. Only Jerry Rice (274) has more consecutive games with a reception during his streak between 1987 and 2004. Kyler Murray was just nine years old and in the fourth grade the last time Fitzgerald did not have a game with a reception.
There have been very few players in NFL history that have been the definition of consistency like Larry Fitzgerald has been for Arizona. Fitzgerald leads all active players with 248-straight games with at least a single reception dating all the way back to October of 2006. Julio Jones holds the second longest active streak with 121 straight games with a grab. Only Jerry Rice (274) has more consecutive games with a reception during his streak between 1987 and 2004. Kyler Murray was just nine years old and in the fourth grade the last time Fitzgerald did not have a game with a reception.

Andy Dalton has a winning record on Sundays and Thursdays … but not Monday Night As Andy Dalton takes over for Dak Prescott, he'll have to do so with the nation's eyes upon him. It marks the eighth time that Dalton will start a Monday Night Football matchup where he currently holds a 2-5 career record. He started his career with wins in two of his first three Monday night games before dropping four straight dating back to last season. Overall in primetime matchups, Dalton has strung together a 6-20 record as a starter throughout his career.
As Andy Dalton takes over for Dak Prescott, he'll have to do so with the nation's eyes upon him. It marks the eighth time that Dalton will start a Monday Night Football matchup where he currently holds a 2-5 career record. He started his career with wins in two of his first three Monday night games before dropping four straight dating back to last season. Overall in primetime matchups, Dalton has strung together a 6-20 record as a starter throughout his career.

