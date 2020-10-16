Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

1 / 12

Every Cowboys turnover has led to points or end of the game

What's worse than turning the ball over? Turning the ball and it leading to points. So far this year, the Cowboys are making matters worse when they cough it up. Of the 11 turnovers they've had in five games – which is tied for the most in the NFL with Philadelphia – nine of them have to led to points, including eight touchdowns. The only two turnovers that didn't result in points for the opponent occurred against Seattle and Cleveland when last-minute interceptions led to the end of the game.