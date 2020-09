4 / 12

Jared Goff is just three touchdown throws away from 90 in his career

While the Dallas defense would love to delay the celebration for reaching the milestone, the Rams lack of run-game could help the potential mark. If he should reach the mark, Goff would become just the third in Rams history to do so behind Kurt Warner and Jim Everett. He has tallied 12 three-touchdown games, with his most recent coming last December against Arizona.