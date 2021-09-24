Big Facts

Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

Sep 24, 2021 at 06:30 PM
It has been an explosive start for the Cowboys offense with over 400 total yards in both of their matchups in 2021. This week, that offense will look to continue their momentum against the first divisional foe of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1).

The Eagles have not defeated the Cowboys (1-1) at AT&T Stadium since 2017 but bring a unique blend of youth and speed into a crucial early-season matchup. Here are 10 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Monday's meeting with Philadelphia at 7:15pm CT on ESPN.

Entering Monday Night Football, Dallas has won its last three home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and have won five of the last seven matchups. It'll be the 125th all-time meeting between the rivals and the Eagles have not lost four-straight in Dallas since 1992-1995. In the most recent three games at AT&T Stadium, Dallas has outscored Philly by a score of 103-50.

Dating back to Week 2 of the 2020 season, Dak Prescott has elevated the Cowboys offense to new heights. In his last six starts, the Dallas offense has surpassed 400 total yards, a mark that Dallas touched just once more in 2020 following his injury in Week 5. This season, Prescott has mostly underneath the defense as he currently leads the NFL in passing yards on throws under 10 air yards.

Along with the totals from Dak, the efficiency has been superb for him as well. Only two quarterbacks have started the season completing over three-fourths of their passes and average over 300 yards per game, Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, Dak and Drew Brees (2018) are the only two to have such passing efficiency with over 80 attempts in their first two games of the season. Brees went on to set the all-time completion percentage record (74.4) and led the Saints to the NFC title game.

With 87.0 rushing yards on average in primetime matchups, running back Ezekiel Elliott has the best mark out of any player since 1970. Names that Elliott has surpassed on the list include LeSean McCoy (83.3), Tiki Barber (82.1), Le'Veon Bell (80.1), and Jamal Lewis (78.2). However, in his only primetime appearance this season, Elliott totaled just 33 rushing yards to open the season against Tampa Bay.

Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs has started the season in a big way by intercepting both Tom Brady and Justin Herbert in the first two games of the year. Diggs is the first Cowboys to complete the feat of interceptions in the team's first two games since Roy Williams did it in 2006. A pick against the Eagles this week, and Diggs would join Everson Walls as the only Cowboys to have an interception in the first three games.

If Diggs does get an interception Monday night, it's safe to say we can call him the Eagles-Killer. That would mark three straight games with a pick over Philly. Diggs recorded three picks last year – all against the Eagles.

Since 2003, the first year Bill Parcells took over, the Cowboys have had unusually odd success in the third game of the season. The Cowboys are 15-3 in the last 18 games of Week 3, including 12 straight wins from 2003-2014. Things have evened out somewhat in the last few years, highlighted by a Week 3 loss to Seattle last season.

Not that this rivalry needs a lot of extra exposure, but the Cowboys and Eagles have met on Monday Night Football just 11 times over the year with Dallas holding a 7-4 advantage. This will be the first meeting on MNF since 2008, when the Cowboys won a thriller, 41-37, led by Tony Romo, Terrell Owens and Felix Jones, who had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

It's been well documented that Micah Parsons' 8 pressures against the Chargers in Week 2 are the most by a rookie since Joey Bosa in 2019. However, his stat runs deeper through his first two games as a pro, where Parsons has tallied 10 total pressures. He has hit that total (which has him seventh in the NFL) on just 38 pass rush snaps, which means his pressure percentage currently sits at 26.3%.

The Cowboys are ecstatic about having Micah Parsons on their defense. Philly seems rather pleased with rookie DeVonta Smith. Let's not forget about the draft-day trade between the two franchises that helped both teams get what they wanted. The Cowboys sent the 10th pick to Philly for No. 12, allowing the Eagles to jump the Giants (No. 11) to get Smith. The Cowboys slid back two spots and picked up Parsons.

