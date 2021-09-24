Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

It has been an explosive start for the Cowboys offense with over 400 total yards in both of their matchups in 2021. This week, that offense will look to continue their momentum against the first divisional foe of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1).
The Eagles have not defeated the Cowboys (1-1) at AT&T Stadium since 2017 but bring a unique blend of youth and speed into a crucial early-season matchup. Here are 10 'big facts' to keep in mind ahead of Monday's meeting with Philadelphia at 7:15pm CT on ESPN.
What stat has Dak in the Mahomes/Brees category? Zeke is the best prime-time RB since 1970. Those are two of the Big Facts that highlight this week's matchup with the Eagles.