Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

Elliott has more yards per game in primetime than anyone since 1970

With 87.0 rushing yards on average in primetime matchups, running back Ezekiel Elliott has the best mark out of any player since 1970. Names that Elliott has surpassed on the list include LeSean McCoy (83.3), Tiki Barber (82.1), Le'Veon Bell (80.1), and Jamal Lewis (78.2). However, in his only primetime appearance this season, Elliott totaled just 33 rushing yards to open the season against Tampa Bay.