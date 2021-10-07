Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Here Are The Giants Best 8 Players

Oct 07, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Blue-Chips--Here-Are-The-Giants-Best-8-Players-hero

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current Giants' blue-chips players:

Blue Chips: Here Are The Giants Best 8 Players

These eight guys for the Giants are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Daniel Jones, QB: The Giants' QB1 is playing the best football of his career in his second year in Jason Garrett's system. Jones has posted career-best numbers in completion percentage (66.7), pass yards per game (296.0), TD-INT (4-1), and passer rating (98.3) while exhibiting improved skills as a passer/playmaker. As one of only three players with 1,000-plus pass yards and 150-plus rushing yards (Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts), the Giants' young quarterback is emerging as a dynamic weapon at the position.
1 / 8

Daniel Jones, QB: The Giants' QB1 is playing the best football of his career in his second year in Jason Garrett's system. Jones has posted career-best numbers in completion percentage (66.7), pass yards per game (296.0), TD-INT (4-1), and passer rating (98.3) while exhibiting improved skills as a passer/playmaker. As one of only three players with 1,000-plus pass yards and 150-plus rushing yards (Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts), the Giants' young quarterback is emerging as a dynamic weapon at the position.

Saquon Barkley, RB: The spectacular playmaker is a hybrid running back with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver. Barkley's presence opens up the field for others while giving Jason Garrett a premier running back to build game plans around. With 3,879 scrimmage yards in his career, Barkley has tallied the most scrimmage yards by a Giants' player through their first 35 games.
2 / 8

Saquon Barkley, RB: The spectacular playmaker is a hybrid running back with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver. Barkley's presence opens up the field for others while giving Jason Garrett a premier running back to build game plans around. With 3,879 scrimmage yards in his career, Barkley has tallied the most scrimmage yards by a Giants' player through their first 35 games.

Kenny Golloday, WR: The big-play specialist leads the NFL in yards per reception (17.7) since 2019. Golloday is settling in as the Giants' new No.1 receiver following a 116-yard effort against the Saints that showcased his talents as a big-play threat.
3 / 8

Kenny Golloday, WR: The big-play specialist leads the NFL in yards per reception (17.7) since 2019. Golloday is settling in as the Giants' new No.1 receiver following a 116-yard effort against the Saints that showcased his talents as a big-play threat.

Andrew Thomas, OT: The former No.4 pick in 2020 might be the NFL's Most Improved Player based on his early-season performance. Thomas is thriving as a shadow boxer on the edges utilizing his length to stymie pass rushers at the line. The second-year pro held his own against premier pass rushers Von Miller and Chase Young, and could make life miserable for Cowboys' edge defenders attempting to harass Jones in the pocket.
4 / 8

Andrew Thomas, OT: The former No.4 pick in 2020 might be the NFL's Most Improved Player based on his early-season performance. Thomas is thriving as a shadow boxer on the edges utilizing his length to stymie pass rushers at the line. The second-year pro held his own against premier pass rushers Von Miller and Chase Young, and could make life miserable for Cowboys' edge defenders attempting to harass Jones in the pocket.

Leonard Williams, DE: The Giants' marquee pass rusher is matchup problems for offensive lines lacking an eraser for a 291-pound freak athlete. Williams has not found his rhythm as a disruptor this season but he is coming off of a strong 2020 campaign (11.5 sacks) that suggests he could be a difference-maker in a game that becomes a throwing competition.
5 / 8

Leonard Williams, DE: The Giants' marquee pass rusher is matchup problems for offensive lines lacking an eraser for a 291-pound freak athlete. Williams has not found his rhythm as a disruptor this season but he is coming off of a strong 2020 campaign (11.5 sacks) that suggests he could be a difference-maker in a game that becomes a throwing competition.

Jabrill Peppers, S: The Giants' Energizer Bunny juices up the defensive lineup with his competitive spirit and versatile game. Peppers will align anywhere on the field as a vital chess piece for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The fifth-year pro does his best work near the box where he can attack running backs and quarterbacks on crafty blitzes off the edge.
6 / 8

Jabrill Peppers, S: The Giants' Energizer Bunny juices up the defensive lineup with his competitive spirit and versatile game. Peppers will align anywhere on the field as a vital chess piece for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The fifth-year pro does his best work near the box where he can attack running backs and quarterbacks on crafty blitzes off the edge.

James Bradberry, CB: The big-bodied cover corner has excelled as a No.1 corner in the past but is off to a slow start season. That said, Bradberry displays Pro Bowl-caliber talent when he is locked and loaded on the island.
7 / 8

James Bradberry, CB: The big-bodied cover corner has excelled as a No.1 corner in the past but is off to a slow start season. That said, Bradberry displays Pro Bowl-caliber talent when he is locked and loaded on the island.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE: The rookie has added some sizzle to the Giants' pass rush with his speed, athleticism and burst off the edge. Ojulari has three sacks and a handful of pressures as a speed-rushing freak with outstanding first-step quickness.
8 / 8

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE: The rookie has added some sizzle to the Giants' pass rush with his speed, athleticism and burst off the edge. Ojulari has three sacks and a handful of pressures as a speed-rushing freak with outstanding first-step quickness.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Blue Chips: Here Are The Panthers Best 8 Players

These eight guys for the Panthers are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
Advertising