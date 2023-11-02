Brandon Aubrey wins first monthly ST award in 24 years

Aubrey just recently made two more field goals, including a 58-yarder, in last Sunday's win over the Rams. That extended his streak to 18 straight field goals, tying an NFL record for the most makes to begin a career. Aubrey can pass Travis Coons (18 in 2015) for the NFL record all by himself this weekend against the Eagles with another made field goal.

This month, Aubrey went 3-for-3 against the Patriots on Oct. 1, then 1-for-1 against the 49ers on Oct. 8. After the bye week, he was 2-for-2 against the Chargers, including the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and then made both field goals against the Rams.

Aubrey has not only made all 18 of his field goals, but 17 straight extra points after missing his first attempt back in Week 1. He's third in the NFL in scoring with 71 points and he leads the NFL in touchbacks on his kickoffs with 43.

Aubrey becomes the first Cowboys player in 24 years to win this monthly award and fourth in team history, joining Jason Tucker (1999), Richie Cunningham (1997) and Chris Boniol (1996).