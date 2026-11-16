Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys' defensive performance in second half vs. 49ers 'unacceptable'

"What's killing us: missed tackles and explosive plays. You go back to Indianapolis last week, explosive plays. So we play good defense, we give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can't do that."

Tackling has been a consistent struggle for Dallas' defense, and was something Schottenheimer mentioned multiple times in his postgame press conference as a major flaw in the loss to the 49ers.

"You've got to get Deebo Samuel on the ground," Schottenheimer said." You've got to contain him, you can't let him stay outside. You've got to turn the ball back to your help. The last touchdown to Christian [McCaffrey] was a cover zero, tough matchup for Von [Miller] because he's isolated one-on-one and Christian beat him inside. At the end of the day, I just thought the tackling was, like I said, unacceptable."

Schottenheimer's frustrations stretched beyond tackling. Earlier in the week, Schottenheimer emphasized the importance of Dallas' eye discipline, as the 49ers use motion at the highest rate in the NFL and attack opponents with it. His assessment of the defense's execution with eye discipline in the second half was "not very good."

This offseason, the Cowboys revamped their entire defensive staff and most of their defensive personnel. Still though, the unit has struggled to find its footing and support Dallas' offense.

"It's something we've got to study," Schottenheimer said. "We've got to look at the film. I'm very disappointed, very frustrated. I thought in the first half we did some really good things. That's a very good offense. What got us in the second half was tackling, or the lack of tackling. And you've got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they're good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like sh** in the second half."

Schottenheimer said he didn't believe the Cowboys' tackling woes were a result of poor effort, saying "the fight of these guys is right." In his eyes, it was more fundamental.

"Too high," Schottenheimer said. "Not wrapping up. Not getting guys on the ground. Got to lower our targets. Got to get two hands wraps. Got to roll. They clearly won the tackling battle tonight."

How does it get corrected?

"Drills." Schottenheimer said.

Even with their defense struggling in the second half, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense gave them an opportunity again late in the game. Prescott had 239 passing yards and three touchdowns in the second half, and 343 passing yards to go with five touchdowns on 51 passing attempts for the game. Cowboys WR George Pickens had 11 receptions on 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

"The fight, the finish," Schottenheimer said of what he liked from the offense on Sunday. "What can you say about Dak? He got hit a bunch early. Maybe the greatest competitor I've ever been around. Awesome to have George back doing George [Pickens] things. At the end of the day, we didn't score enough points to win."

The Cowboys now sit at 4-6 on the season, and will be back at AT&T Stadium against the Titans next week. Dallas is still technically in the hunt for the NFC East title, but Schottenheimer recognized he and his team need to do more in order to reach that goal.