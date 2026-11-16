Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys' defensive performance in second half vs. 49ers 'unacceptable'

ARLINGTON, Texas – At halftime of their Week 10 game against the 49ers, the Cowboys trailed by only one point. A 74-yard touchdown from Christian McCaffrey with just over two minutes left in the half was a difficult way to head to the locker room, but Dallas will within reach at the break.
The second half was a completely different story. San Francisco posted 340 yards of offense and 29 points, including two touchdowns on plays 65 yards or more, and withheld a late push from Dallas' offense to hold on and win 46-40. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was frustrated with his defense postgame.
"I thought the second half was unacceptable," Schottenheimer said. "Tackling was atrocious. We're going to do a deep dive and see why. You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film, see the problems, but totally unacceptable defense in the second half."
There have been growing pains for first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker and Dallas' defense this season, but the unit has struggled to sustain consistent levels of play across four quarters.
How confident is he in Parker and Dallas' defensive staff to find a way to get back on track?
"We have to look at it," Schottenheimer said. "Like I said, we're going to watch all the film and there's a lot of things we've got to figure out because like I said, I haven't been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. Thought we rushed the passer well, got the five sacks, but certainly didn't do a good enough job of getting them on the ground. [Brock Purdy's] a great player."
"What's killing us: missed tackles and explosive plays. You go back to Indianapolis last week, explosive plays. So we play good defense, we give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can't do that."
Tackling has been a consistent struggle for Dallas' defense, and was something Schottenheimer mentioned multiple times in his postgame press conference as a major flaw in the loss to the 49ers.
"You've got to get Deebo Samuel on the ground," Schottenheimer said." You've got to contain him, you can't let him stay outside. You've got to turn the ball back to your help. The last touchdown to Christian [McCaffrey] was a cover zero, tough matchup for Von [Miller] because he's isolated one-on-one and Christian beat him inside. At the end of the day, I just thought the tackling was, like I said, unacceptable."
Schottenheimer's frustrations stretched beyond tackling. Earlier in the week, Schottenheimer emphasized the importance of Dallas' eye discipline, as the 49ers use motion at the highest rate in the NFL and attack opponents with it. His assessment of the defense's execution with eye discipline in the second half was "not very good."
This offseason, the Cowboys revamped their entire defensive staff and most of their defensive personnel. Still though, the unit has struggled to find its footing and support Dallas' offense.
"It's something we've got to study," Schottenheimer said. "We've got to look at the film. I'm very disappointed, very frustrated. I thought in the first half we did some really good things. That's a very good offense. What got us in the second half was tackling, or the lack of tackling. And you've got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they're good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like sh** in the second half."
Schottenheimer said he didn't believe the Cowboys' tackling woes were a result of poor effort, saying "the fight of these guys is right." In his eyes, it was more fundamental.
"Too high," Schottenheimer said. "Not wrapping up. Not getting guys on the ground. Got to lower our targets. Got to get two hands wraps. Got to roll. They clearly won the tackling battle tonight."
How does it get corrected?
"Drills." Schottenheimer said.
Even with their defense struggling in the second half, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense gave them an opportunity again late in the game. Prescott had 239 passing yards and three touchdowns in the second half, and 343 passing yards to go with five touchdowns on 51 passing attempts for the game. Cowboys WR George Pickens had 11 receptions on 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
"The fight, the finish," Schottenheimer said of what he liked from the offense on Sunday. "What can you say about Dak? He got hit a bunch early. Maybe the greatest competitor I've ever been around. Awesome to have George back doing George [Pickens] things. At the end of the day, we didn't score enough points to win."
The Cowboys now sit at 4-6 on the season, and will be back at AT&T Stadium against the Titans next week. Dallas is still technically in the hunt for the NFC East title, but Schottenheimer recognized he and his team need to do more in order to reach that goal.
"At the end of the day, we're evaluated on one thing, and that's winning," Schottenheimer said. "We didn't win tonight. We've been very inconsistent. Win one, lose one, win one, lose one. But the fight is right, I do agree with that. But it's the little things that are killing us. Tonight it was explosive plays and missed tackles and missed ops and things like that. And those are things that are hurting us."
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers.