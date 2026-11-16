 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - SFvsDAL | 2026

Presented by

Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys' defensive performance in second half vs. 49ers 'unacceptable'

Nov 15, 2026 at 09:10 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_15_ Brian Schottenheimer 2

ARLINGTON, Texas – At halftime of their Week 10 game against the 49ers, the Cowboys trailed by only one point. A 74-yard touchdown from Christian McCaffrey with just over two minutes left in the half was a difficult way to head to the locker room, but Dallas will within reach at the break.

The second half was a completely different story. San Francisco posted 340 yards of offense and 29 points, including two touchdowns on plays 65 yards or more, and withheld a late push from Dallas' offense to hold on and win 46-40. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was frustrated with his defense postgame.

"I thought the second half was unacceptable," Schottenheimer said. "Tackling was atrocious. We're going to do a deep dive and see why. You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film, see the problems, but totally unacceptable defense in the second half."

There have been growing pains for first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker and Dallas' defense this season, but the unit has struggled to sustain consistent levels of play across four quarters.

How confident is he in Parker and Dallas' defensive staff to find a way to get back on track?

"We have to look at it," Schottenheimer said. "Like I said, we're going to watch all the film and there's a lot of things we've got to figure out because like I said, I haven't been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. Thought we rushed the passer well, got the five sacks, but certainly didn't do a good enough job of getting them on the ground. [Brock Purdy's] a great player."

"What's killing us: missed tackles and explosive plays. You go back to Indianapolis last week, explosive plays. So we play good defense, we give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can't do that."

Tackling has been a consistent struggle for Dallas' defense, and was something Schottenheimer mentioned multiple times in his postgame press conference as a major flaw in the loss to the 49ers.

"You've got to get Deebo Samuel on the ground," Schottenheimer said." You've got to contain him, you can't let him stay outside. You've got to turn the ball back to your help. The last touchdown to Christian [McCaffrey] was a cover zero, tough matchup for Von [Miller] because he's isolated one-on-one and Christian beat him inside. At the end of the day, I just thought the tackling was, like I said, unacceptable."

Schottenheimer's frustrations stretched beyond tackling. Earlier in the week, Schottenheimer emphasized the importance of Dallas' eye discipline, as the 49ers use motion at the highest rate in the NFL and attack opponents with it. His assessment of the defense's execution with eye discipline in the second half was "not very good."

This offseason, the Cowboys revamped their entire defensive staff and most of their defensive personnel. Still though, the unit has struggled to find its footing and support Dallas' offense.

"It's something we've got to study," Schottenheimer said. "We've got to look at the film. I'm very disappointed, very frustrated. I thought in the first half we did some really good things. That's a very good offense. What got us in the second half was tackling, or the lack of tackling. And you've got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they're good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like sh** in the second half."

Schottenheimer said he didn't believe the Cowboys' tackling woes were a result of poor effort, saying "the fight of these guys is right." In his eyes, it was more fundamental.

"Too high," Schottenheimer said. "Not wrapping up. Not getting guys on the ground. Got to lower our targets. Got to get two hands wraps. Got to roll. They clearly won the tackling battle tonight."

How does it get corrected?

"Drills." Schottenheimer said.

Even with their defense struggling in the second half, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense gave them an opportunity again late in the game. Prescott had 239 passing yards and three touchdowns in the second half, and 343 passing yards to go with five touchdowns on 51 passing attempts for the game. Cowboys WR George Pickens had 11 receptions on 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

"The fight, the finish," Schottenheimer said of what he liked from the offense on Sunday. "What can you say about Dak? He got hit a bunch early. Maybe the greatest competitor I've ever been around. Awesome to have George back doing George [Pickens] things. At the end of the day, we didn't score enough points to win."

The Cowboys now sit at 4-6 on the season, and will be back at AT&T Stadium against the Titans next week. Dallas is still technically in the hunt for the NFC East title, but Schottenheimer recognized he and his team need to do more in order to reach that goal.

"At the end of the day, we're evaluated on one thing, and that's winning," Schottenheimer said. "We didn't win tonight. We've been very inconsistent. Win one, lose one, win one, lose one. But the fight is right, I do agree with that. But it's the little things that are killing us. Tonight it was explosive plays and missed tackles and missed ops and things like that. And those are things that are hurting us."

Game Day Gallery: Cowboys vs 49ers | 2026

Views from the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers.

15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
2 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
6 / 58
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
0D9A8487
7 / 58
0D9A8691
8 / 58
0D9A8704
9 / 58
0D9A8919
10 / 58
0D9A9044
11 / 58
0E1A1423
12 / 58
0E1A3009
13 / 58
0E1A5215
14 / 58
0E1A5242
15 / 58
0E1A5253
16 / 58
0E1A5268
17 / 58
0I7A3894
18 / 58
0I7A3913
19 / 58
0I7A3984
20 / 58
0I7A4174
21 / 58
0I7A4258
22 / 58
0I7A4290
23 / 58
0I7A4350
24 / 58
0I7A4420
25 / 58
0I7A4424
26 / 58
0I7A4431
27 / 58
0I7A4575
28 / 58
0I7A4592
29 / 58
0I7A4620
30 / 58
0I7A4636
31 / 58
0I9A0151
32 / 58
0I9A0506
33 / 58
0I9A0897
34 / 58
0I9A1691
35 / 58
0I9A1862
36 / 58
0I9A2014
37 / 58
0I9A2090
38 / 58
0I9A2133
39 / 58
0I9A4130
40 / 58
0I9A4388
41 / 58
0I9A8026
42 / 58
1D1A0956
43 / 58
1D1A1007
44 / 58
1D1A1796
45 / 58
8J8A2419
46 / 58
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
47 / 58
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
48 / 58
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
49 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
50 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
51 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
52 / 58
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
53 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
54 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
55 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
56 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
57 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
15 November 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
58 / 58
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Eatman: This one makes other losses even worse

Losing to the 49ers, even in this fashion, wasn't really a surprise. But considering how the Cowboys played, competed and scored on offense, this defeat makes some of their other losses sting even more than before.

news

Porter, others speak on Cowboys' defensive woes: 'We're not finishing'

Against another NFC West team at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys defense suffered a second half collapse that helped cost them a win; and several players were clear about what needs to happen.

news

Dak Prescott on loss to 49ers: 'We've gotta be better.'

It was another gut-wrenching loss at home for the Dallas Cowboys after falling to the 49ers, and Dak Prescott isn't mincing words after falling to 1-4 at home.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Effects of Aubrey's missed extra point

Plays that might get forgotten include the lingering effects of Brandon Aubrey's missed extra point and how the game could've changed throughout the day.

news

Game Recap: Explosive plays doom Dallas, 46-40

Though the Cowboys stayed close through two quarters, explosive plays in the second half doomed Dallas in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers.

news

Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-49ers

The 49ers marched onto the field at AT&T Stadium hoping to extend their current win streak against the Cowboys to five, but Dallas has other plans.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-49ers

Can the Cowboys snap a four game losing streak to the San Francisco 49ers and get back to back wins for the first time this season? The DallasCowboys.com staff makes their picks in this week's Gut Feeling.

news

Here We Goooo: Why Caleb Downs' role is amplified for Cowboys vs. 49ers

In this week's Here We Goooo, a look at some keys to the game between the Cowboys and 49ers, with a look at how Caleb Downs' role will be amplified for Dallas on Sunday.

news

Cowboys-49ers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 10

It's a rivalry that stretches back decades, but one that the 49ers have owned in the last several matchups, but the Cowboys are looking to shock the world in Week 10.

news

Spagnola: No matter 49ers, winning state of mind

The Cowboys and 49ers have a long history, but if Dallas wants to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, the margin for error is very slim.

news

Overshown owns up to penalty; Calls it a 'lesson learned'

DeMarvion Overshown says he will continue to be passionate and celebrate with his teammates, but vows to do it the right way as he apologized again for his penalty, calling it a learning moment for himself.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising